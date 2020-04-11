How complicated false results complicate COVID-19 testing – world news

As COVID-19 tests become widely available in the US, scientists are warning of growing concern: Many people with negative results may actually have the virus.

This could have devastating consequences as the looming global recession looms, with governments facing the question of when the economy will reopen as billions of people have been ordered to stay home, trying to break the deadly disease transmission.

Most tests worldwide use a technology called PCR that detects parts of coronaviruses in mucus samples.

But “there are a lot of things that affect whether a test actually takes a virus or not,” Priya Sampathkumar, an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, told AFP.

“It depends on how many viruses the person gets expelled (by sneezing, coughing and other bodily functions), how the test was collected and whether it was properly performed by someone who collected these swabs and how long he sat in transport,” she said.

The virus has spread to humans for only four months, which is why studies on test reliability are still considered preliminary.

Early reports from China suggest that its sensitivity, or how much it is able to return positive when the virus is present, is somewhere around 60 to 70 percent.

Different companies around the world now produce slightly different tests, so it’s hard to have an accurate total.

But even if it is possible to increase sensitivity to 90 percent, the magnitude of the risk remains substantial as the number of people tested increases, Sampathkumar argued in a paper published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

“In California, the COVID-19 infection rate is estimated to exceed 50 percent by mid-May 2020,” she said.

With 40 million people, “even if only one percent of the population is tested, 20,000 false negative results are expected.”

Therefore, it is critical for clinicians to base their diagnosis on more than just a test: they must also examine the patient’s symptoms, his / her potential exposure history, imaging, and other laboratory work.

Time is everything

Part of the problem lies in finding the virus as its area of ​​highest concentration moves within the body.

The main nasal swab tests examine the nasopharynx, where the back of the nose meets the tip of the throat. This requires a trained hand to perform, and some of the false negatives stem from the improper process.

But even if done properly, a swab can produce a false negative. This is because as the disease progresses, the virus moves from the upper to the lower respiratory system.

In these cases, the patient may be required to cough up saliva – mucus from the lower lungs – or doctors may need to take the sample more invasively when the patient is under sedation.

Daniel Brenner, an ambulance doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, described for AFP that he took the test after performing a procedure called bronchoalveolar lavage.

This was done on a patient whose nose swab was negative three times, but who showed all signs of COVID-19.

Eventually, the patient’s medical team placed the camera on the trachea to examine the lungs, then injected fluid and sucked out the excretions, which were then tested, which resulted in a positive one.

There is no perfect test

Uncertainty in clinical diagnoses is not new, and clinicians are well aware that no type of test for any condition can be considered perfect.

What distinguishes COVID-19 is its novelty, Sampathkumar said.

“Most of the time you have tests, you have carefully underlined the characteristics of the tests and the warnings about interpreting the tests,” she said.

“We didn’t have the test for long, and when we got it, we started using it extensively and somehow forgot the basics.”

After slowly starting mass trials, the US increased production and tested nearly 2.5 million people, of whom pharmacists are now authorized to carry out the procedure.

But “the real fear of it is people who are given a false negative test and then decide that it’s safe to bypass everyday life and go outside and expose people,” Brenner said.

There is much hope for the newly available serological tests that look for antibodies produced by the body in response to the virus and can tell if a person is infected, long after they have recovered.

They could also be used to diagnose a person who is currently infected but whose PCR test results showed a false negative, waiting a week or longer for the body to produce its immune response.

“We are excited about the serological test, but we don’t know how well it will work and we are starting to study it,” Sampathkumar said.

