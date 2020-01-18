How Conor McGregor became the first champion in UFC history

Conor McGregor made history in the UFC when he became the first double weight champion in the company’s history.

The Irishman kept the featherweight and lightweight gold at the same time. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long.

Conor McGregor made real history in UFC

McGregor was stripped of the featherweight title almost immediately because the UFC didn’t want him to stop the division.

Even so, McGregor had made history. But history repeated for The Notorious.

McGregor had done exactly the same thing before, but in Cage Warriors.

There was only a six-month difference in McGregor’s two title wins in 2012 – both in Dublin – that caused him to finally get UFC’s attention and force her to switch.

Unlike his UFC title bouts, which both ended in the round of 16, McGregor actually did a submission win for the featherweight belt in Cage Warriors.

He would catch up with a knockout win in the first round to secure the easy title, and then, just over four months later, he made his UFC debut.

McGregor took a knockout win in Sweden in the first round and was greeted for the first time behind the scenes by UFC President Dana White.

The modest McGregor was grateful for the opportunity and White said to him, “I think the hype is real.” He then promised McGregor fights in Boston and his hometown Dublin.

The Irishman won both fights. In the following six months, he beat Dustin Poirier – who had the last shot at McGregor’s blood rival Khabib Nurmagomedov – and Dennis Siver.

We make it sound easier than it is, but its mix of exciting, mind-blowing power and personality has made him race like no other at UFC has done before.

After five wins in just under two years, McGregor was sent on a collision course with Jose Aldo, the man who had been featherweight champion for over five years.

It took McGregor 13 seconds to fall asleep in Aldo in 2015

The first duel was over just three weeks before UFC 189. Aldo had to retire with a ruin and McGregor was given the opportunity to face Chad Mendes for the subtitle.

No wonder McGregor kicked him out of the tournament in the second round to get his first gold in the UFC. Then he immediately focused on starting the fight with Aldo he always wanted and proving that he was the king of the division.

About five months later, he received his request at UFC 194 and many fans had come into conflict over the result.

Notorious had done a masterful job getting under the skin of the Brazilian, but Aldo was 25-1 when he met McGregor, who was still in his 20s and was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters. Many thought he could negate McGregor’s arsenal.

However, McGregor beat Aldo in 13 seconds – a UFC record for a knockout in a championship match – and entered a new realm of superstars.

McGregor as featherweight world champion

Of course, as planned the whole time, McGregor wanted the UFC lightweight belt next. Given the attention he received and the money he received, Dana White and UFC were inclined to allow him to go to a company first.

The date was set with the then master Rafael Dos Anjos, but again a Brazilian withdrew from the fight against Conor McGregor.

It was discontinued for UFC 196, but Dos Anjos broke his foot in training and had to miss the crash. Nate Diaz kicked McGregor 13 days in advance and was allowed to meet his 170 pound weight limit.

The Irishman was about to make history in the UFC and had to accept his first loss. Diaz tapped McGregor, but McGregor encountered his first notable and legendary UFC rivalry.

McGregor was eager to attack Diaz again and knew that the native toner was not difficult to do. They were under the heading UFC 202 and McGregor got his win back by majority vote. These two fights were the two best UFC events ever.

If a man ever has a fight and they ever fight the third fight, it will mean huge business.

McGregor’s counterattack is incredible

But after parity was restored, McGregor focused again on the UFC lightweight title and the man he found this time in the crosshairs was Eddie Alvarez.

This was Alvarez’s first title defense and he fought the sport’s biggest draw in Madison Square Garden.

Even though many believed that Alvarez should not be underestimated, McGregor dominated him several times and prevailed over the lightweight champion before finishing on the second lap.

McGregor’s eyes always stayed on the prize, no matter what he did, and although he doubted every step, he proved that everyone was wrong.

McGregor added the lightweight belt to his collection by defeating Eddie Alvarez in 2016

It’s one thing to be able to sell struggles with your talk, but McGregor is someone who actually confirms what he says most of the time and in an exciting way. This is how you become a superstar at the level he is.

After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2018, McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in 15 months against Donald Cerrone and proves this again.