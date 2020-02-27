how-coronavirus-compares-with-the-flu

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has various similarities to the flu, but there are also crucial distinctions.

Both equally are viruses and result in fever, cough, entire body aches, exhaustion and at times vomiting and diarrhea.

They can assortment from mild to significant, and the two disorders are probably deadly.

Neither virus is treatable with antibiotics, but the flu can be treated with anti-viral medications that can enable reduce signs or symptoms and the length.

1 significant variance is there is there is no vaccine for coronavirus, whilst numerous alternatives are being analyzed.

Professionals say your ideal bet to stay away from the flu is to get a flu shot, and it is really however not also late.