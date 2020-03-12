How coronavirus is affecting New England sports – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde11%

% MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde12%

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is felt locally, as professional and university sports teams postpone and cancel future events and seasons.

Professional sports are suspending seasons.

% MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde13%% MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde14%

The Celtics reportedly received self-quarantine instructions after the NBA announced it would suspend the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. New England Revolution will put its season on hold after Major League Soccer suspends the game for 30 days.

% MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde15%

% MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde16%

The NWHL Isobel Cup Final was scheduled to be played in Boston on Friday, but was delayed Thursday morning due to “COVID-19 breakthroughs in many parts of the world”.

NCAA winter delays are interrupted

The post-season winter tour was also affected by the pandemic.

This weekend’s quarterfinals in the Hockey East quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on campus without fan participation. UMass Amherst, UMass Lowell, Boston College and UMaine are organizing games where only “accredited institutional staff, student-athlete family members, accredited media teams and official team members can participate in the games,” according to a statement .

Atlantic hockey is reportedly set to cancel their post-season tournament. Bentley, Holy Cross and American International continued to compete.

I was told Atlantic Hockey is about to cancel their tournament.

– Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) March 12, 2020

Furthermore, Boston College announced that all interscholastic games on campus will be played without spectators, starting Thursday.

UMass Amherst took to court for a tournament match at the Atlantic 10 Conference on Thursday, which was already closed to fans, only to cancel the game and tournament.

The announcement went through the sand. The A-10 tournament is officially canceled.

– Amin Touri (@Amin_Touri) March 12, 2020

Ivy League member Harvard was planning to host men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments before being canceled on Tuesday. Harvard (21-8) was looking for an NCAA tournament bid through the tournament, but the automatic conference bid will go to regular-season champion Yale.

Crimson guard Bryce Aiken expressed his frustration on Twitter and called it a “terrible decision”.

Terrible, terrible, terrible decision and utter disrespect to the players and teams that have put their hearts into this season. This is wrong on many levels and @IvyLeague You have to do your due diligence to find a better solution. Everyone knows the dangers of playing! https://t.co/HQXprzX9q6

– Bryce Aiken (@BryceAiken) March 10, 2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference, of which Boston College is a member, announced the cancellation of its basketball tournaments on Thursday. None of the BC programs were competitive yet.

College spring seasons are at stake

A day after the Ivy League College Athletic Conference and the New England College canceled their spring seasons, the Patriot League, which includes Boston University and Holy Cross, did the same.

The Patriot League will cancel all spring practices and competitions

For more information: https://t.co/p838vOxltl pic.twitter.com/meT8f8NajM

– Patriot League (@PatriotLeague) March 12, 2020

“Most Patriot League institutions have announced a semester or temporary transition to distance learning,” the statement said. “While we acknowledge the deep frustration our student athletes, coaches and communities will feel, a continuation of the spring seasons is unsustainable.”

The cancellation of spring athletics practices and competitions for Patriot League schools begins March 16.

Colonial Athletic Association, which includes the Northeast, and the New England Governing Women & # 39; The Athletic Conference and Men, MIT, Emerson and Wellesley, have not announced plans for their spring seasons.