How could GOP senators be “blind” to Bolton’s testimony?

The testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton is now at the center of the impeachment process, with a slew of GOP senators suddenly expressing shock at what the longtime diplomat should reveal in briefs on his stay at the White House.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that “at this point it is fair enough to say that John Bolton has relevant testimony”, while Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) added that ” reports on John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses. “

Other unnamed GOP senators said they were “blinded” by Bolton’s testimony and allegedly called the White House furiously, asking why they had not been assessed for what the former national security adviser had to say in advance.

But here’s the problem: we have known for a very long time that Bolton was an important witness with extremely relevant testimony, thanks to the testimony of his assistants and many documents created over the summer.

And the specific revelation that Bolton was present when Trump linked aid to Ukraine at his request is a great copy for the flap of a budding political bestseller, but it didn’t come out of the blue: House Democrats invited Bolton to testify specifically on the matter in November, and Republican senators commented on his absence from the trial for weeks.

But that didn’t stop them from proclaiming shock.

The Democrats in the House asked Bolton to testify on November 7.

Their request came after a slew of Bolton’s assistants testified that the mustachioed hawk had been present at various points where the suspension of military aid to Ukraine was discussed.

Colleagues – including NSC Russia staff member Fiona Hill – also said that Bolton had sounded the alarm and even attempted to stop the pressure campaign from continuing, making his testimony potentially important to the investigation .

But Bolton’s testimony was never important, and never vital, precisely because so many people around him and so many documents supported the conclusion that President Trump had personally led the plan to suspend military aid in return of the announcement by Ukraine of investigations.

The July 10 White House meeting with Ukrainian officials that Bolton is said to have halted because EU ambassador Gordon Sondland raised the prospect of “investigations” has been known since October, and his description of the pressure campaign like “drug trafficking” has long entered the public lexicon.

But for the sake of argument, let’s say the senators are not saying that the content of Bolton’s testimony is a game-changer. Rather, they are referring to his willingness to testify. After all, the Chamber chose not to continue with its testimony after refusing to appear during a voluntary testimony.

But even Bolton who could testify before the Senate is no surprise.

The former United Nations ambassador issued a statement on January 6 saying that if he issued a subpoena to testify in the Senate, he would comply.

It is not fair to suggest, however, that Bolton’s book contains no new information.

The New York Times article suggests that the book may reveal that Trump not only demanded that Ukraine announce investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 elections.

On the contrary, Bolton would have understood that Trump meant “that he preferred not to send any assistance to Ukraine until the officials handed over all the documents they had on the investigation into Russia concerning Mr. Biden and Mrs. Clinton’s supporters in Ukraine “.

Now, this is a potentially shocking revelation.