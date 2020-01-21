How could VW avoid criminal charges in Canada for emissions fraud?

If Volkswagen Canada pleads guilty on Wednesday of illegally importing cars that have been falsified after emissions tests, investigators and prosecutors could be tempted to celebrate. It is expected to be the largest environmental penalty in Canadian history. Volkswagen faces 60 charges, and each charge is punished with a maximum fine of $ 6 million, so the automaker may falsify over $ 360 million.

But before anyone whirls up anything, there are a number of uncomfortable questions that ideally should be answered by officials who testify in parliamentary hearings, otherwise we will probably never know why Canadians are so much worse than Americans when it comes to it This type of investigation and prosecution involves terrible crime.

In order to protect the integrity of the process, investigators and prosecutors necessarily do their jobs in secret. With Volkswagen pleading guilty, there will be no trial in which the public could receive information about the investigation. It would be good to know why this process took so long.

When researchers at West Virginia University tested the emissions of VW’s popular four-cylinder diesel jetta in 2014, they found that it emits about 40 times the permitted amount of toxic nitrogen oxide, a carcinogen that is responsible for thousands of preventable deaths Year, especially for people with respiratory diseases like asthma.

When they received the results, the Environmental Protection Agency quickly determined that VW had tampered with the software for its cars so that the emissions control system would work properly when tested. However, on the open road outside, the system would allow cars to throw poison into the air.

When the EPA discovered this, it dropped the hammer. VW managers made several false explanations for the inconsistencies and tried to hide their crimes, but the EPA accused the engineers involved in the plan of threatening them with long prison terms. The EPA also threatened to lose VW’s import license. The company finally gave up the cover-up.

In January 2017, VW pleaded guilty to three crimes, including conspiracy and disability, and the company agreed to pay approximately $ 20 billion in criminal and civil penalties. As part of its admission of guilt, VW agreed to a detailed 30-page statement of fact that it confessed to its crimes. This document, which is lawful under the Canada Evidence Act before a Canadian court, should have made it easier for investigators from the Canadian Department of the Environment to prosecute VW Canada, which sold 128,000 cars here. For unknown reasons, however, it took until December 9th for Canada to indict VW – three years later.

Elaine MacDonald, program director of the EcoJustice environmental group, has been frustrated waiting for Canadian officials to file charges. “We have identical emissions laws in Canada and the United States because of the common market,” she said. “It’s just ridiculous. The Americans went out of their way to get the facts. It’s ridiculous how long it took. And I can’t answer why it was kicked, be it political or resource-related, or a mixture of the two both. “

David Wright, who recently retired as a crown attorney in the Province of Ontario, cannot understand why it would have taken so long. “Basically you have the American cars, they have serial numbers, you have the Canadian cars, they have serial numbers, and essentially you only change the serial numbers. The same evidence applies. You start on the third basis because of the American request.”

And the Canadian charges don’t go as far as the American ones. VW has been accused of 60 allegations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act – 58 allegations of illegal import for each model year and two allegations of misleading information. The company has not been charged under the Criminal Code, and there is no evidence that investigators have referred the matter to the RCMP, although the fact-finding that was part of the U.S. guilty statement is an admission of corporate crimes in the United States ,

“Americans have been prosecuted and punished for fraud and legal disability,” said Ottawa University law professor Amir Attaran, who has accused the government of forcing them to act on behalf of Environmental Defense, an environmental advocate Group. “Canada is so weak that it has not even investigated these crimes.”

Environmentalists are also frustrated with the way the prosecutor and court have agreed to allow Volkswagen to avoid control by avoiding a public pre-trial conference. The indictment appeared to have been brought only after an agreement was reached.

When asked whether a negotiating conference had taken place prior to the conclusion of an opposition process, a spokesman for the Canadian prosecutor said: “As this matter remains before the courts, we currently have no further information to provide.”

“Getting from solution to solution in five days is simply not the case,” said Wright. “There is a strong conclusion that you want to do this as soon as possible. This is exceptional. It really is.”

Environmentalists want to know why Justin Trudeau’s government officials met with the Canadian president of Volkswagen, Maria Stenstrom, in February 2016, five months after the Canadian investigation began. Stenstrom and Christopher Vivone, a lobbyist at Edelman Canada, met with political staff from the Ministers for the Environment, Transport, Global Affairs and Innovation, and Mathieu Bouchard, a senior advisor to Trudeau.

Bouchard played a key role behind the scenes when he tried to convince Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to order the prosecutor to agree to a deferred law enforcement agreement that would have allowed Montreal-based engineering company SNC Lavalin to avoid a fraudulent guilty pledge its business relationships in Libya. In August 2019, ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that Trudeau was violating ethics laws when he put pressure on Wilson-Raybould, who later left his cabinet over the dispute.

On February 24, 2016, Bouchard met Vivone and Stenstrom for a “general discussion on environmental and climate policy and vehicle emissions policy”. This emerges from a record that Vivone has submitted to the lobby register by law.

Brian Sundue, a representative of auto parts trading at Global Affairs, said in an email on February 22 that Vivone had confirmed at the request of the federal government, “That the meeting was 100% diesel emissions and that it was the case is do not want to discuss trade policy / negotiations. “

Bouchard, who has left the PMO and is now Chief of Staff at Heritage Minister Stephane Guilbeault, said in an email last week that he had not discussed the investigation with Stenstrom. He said they met to “discuss VW’s ongoing efforts to find a technical solution that would allow their cars to actually meet the company’s Canadian emissions standards as well as the company’s expansion projects in North America.”

A Volkswagen Canada spokesman familiar with the matter told Maclean, “Our talks with government officials should inform them of the steps the company has taken to address our customers’ diesel vehicles.”

Meanwhile, the PMO told Maclean that the meeting was “to discuss future growth plans in Canada … including discussions about electrification and digitization.”

A request for access to information revealed that Vivone had no notes or emails related to the meeting. This was due to the fact that “no assistance was requested from officials to prepare the meeting and no follow-up was requested afterwards”.

Maclean tried to contact Stenstrom through Volkswagen, which declined to leave the company.

MacDonald of EcoJustice doesn’t know why someone from the prime minister’s office should have met with a company that is being charged.

“It seems unusual that once they are examined, they will meet with PMO regarding the issues that arise from the investigation,” she said. “It doesn’t seem right. It seems inappropriate.”

Whether it was inappropriate or not, it seems unwise because it creates uncertainty in the minds of people who have to wonder why the Canadian government has not acted more effectively.

Volkswagen advertised its cars as “clean diesel engines” and knowingly cheated in emission tests to sell more of these heavily polluting vehicles, causing breathing problems, especially for vulnerable people: children, asthmatics, pregnant women and the elderly.

Health Canada has concluded that “there is sufficient evidence to suggest that diesel exhaust is carcinogenic to humans and is specifically linked to the development of lung cancer.”

The best way to prevent companies from secretly poisoning the environment in this way is through vigorous enforcement measures.

The investigators and prosecutors who handled these files are undoubtedly hard-working and ethical. The result of their efforts, however, lags behind the results of their colleagues in the United States. Only parliamentarians have the power and responsibility to find out why our officials have let us down. Let them do their job and get to the bottom of it.

Contact Stephen Maher at stephenjamesmaher@gmail.com

