How Covid-19 Crisis Can Delay 5 Key Cases in Supreme Court – News from India

The Covid-19 lockout has affected the functioning of courts across the country. Most courts only capture extremely urgent cases (which directly and immediately affect people’s freedom and life), and they are heard through video conferencing.

The Supreme Court has also been operating for a limited time since March 23. This has delayed the discussion of key cases such as those listed below:

Citizenship Act (Amendment)

One of the most important cases before the Supreme Court adjournment is the challenge to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). More than 150 petitions in this matter are pending before the highest court.

Bench Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the central government on December 18, but declined to give up law enforcement, a prayer the court needed to consider later.

The case was last heard on February 18 when the court allotted time for the central government to file its response. In its response dated March 17, the Center said the CAA was intended to combat religious persecution in certain countries and would not affect the rights of Native American citizens.

Senior MP and Congress leader Kapil Sibal mentioned the issue on March 5, requiring the court to hear arguments on a temporary prayer for the remainder of the law.

Bobde asked Sibal to mention the matter after the Holi vacation, which lasted from March 9 to March 14, but the court did not fully function after the vacation due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The case, according to the Supreme Court website, is due on April 21. However, this in all likelihood may not happen because of the lock.

Article 370

The challenge of repealing Article 370 of the Constitution, which relates to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, is another case pending in apex court.

The court is debating at least 23 petitions challenging the central government’s August 2019 decision to lift Kashmir’s special status.

Article 370 states that the Constitution and the laws passed by Parliament can only be applied to Kashmir with the consent of the governments of Jammu and Kashmir.

After deleting Article 370, Kashmir was divided into two federal territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

The hearing began on December 10 in front of a bench headed by Justice NV Raman and which included judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The matter was last cited on March 2, when a five-judge constituent, in a 42-page judgment, declined to refer the case to a larger bench of seven judges. It was not heard after that.

Rights against religion (Sabarimala case)

Another important case, for which a hearing was scheduled in March, was legal questions about women’s entry to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and other gender issues in Islam and Zoroastrianism.

Chief Judge Bobde told the open court on March 5 that he would discuss the matter on the bench of nine from March 16.

But the court functioned only for a limited time on the week of March 16 and the case was not started. Thereafter, a nationwide closure was announced on March 24 and the court closed completely.

An audit petition challenging the 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing women to enter Sabarimala temple will be decided based on the outcome of the case before a panel of nine justices.

The way money is used with money

The Supreme Court is still awaiting a controversial government issue that is adopting a money-lending route to pass laws in Parliament.

This crucial case must be heard by a bench of seven judges, although there is no clarity on when it will be considered.

The bill comes from the Lok Sabha and when passed there by a simple majority, it is sent to the Rajya Sabha for recommendations. These recommendations on money bills are not binding on the Lok Sabha, which may decide to reject it.

The government, which does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, has repeatedly used the money collection route to pass controversial laws.

In a challenge to the Finance Act 2017, passed as a monetary expense, a bench of five justices of the court held on November 13, 2019 that its earlier judgment in the Aadhaar case granting a route to collect money should be reconsidered. Therefore, the question was diverted to a bench of seven judges.

The decision in this case could affect several laws, including Aadhaar’s law passed by Parliament as a banknote.

Cream layer

The “creamy layer” hearing is another case pending a high court hearing.

The central government has called on the Supreme Court to review its 2018 judgment in the case of Jarnail Singh, in which the court ruled that the creamy layer principle, previously applicable to other backward castes, applied to scheduled castes and tribes planned to be booked in promotions.

Cream is a term used to describe better-off individuals among OBCs who cannot make reservations under the terms of the Mandal Commission. It is determined on the basis of economic parameters.

For OBCs, the creamy layer is households with an annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh a year.

The focus is against the application of this principle to SC and ST communities on the grounds that they have been discriminated against for centuries and should receive a reservation benefit despite economic progress.

The case is scheduled to be listed on April 21 on the Supreme Court website, but that is unlikely to happen.

