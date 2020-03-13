How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in the human body – News from India

The coronavirus first originated in China last December, but has spread to more than 100 countries and has spread through one lakh. It also led to the deaths of more than 3,000 people.

Covid-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, is known to kill between 3-4 percent of people it infects.

“Covid-19 is not very fatal, but it is highly contagious. As it infects more people, many die. As far as infectiousness is concerned, it is almost worse with the most contagious measles and shrimp … We don’t really understand the reason for that. However “We know that it transitions from the respiratory system to the gastrointestinal tract, into the bloodstream, leading to multiple organ failure and death,” said Dr. Shobha Broor, former head of the microbiology department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Sars-Cov-2 virus moves from the back of the throat, into the lungs and then into the blood, according to an analysis of the progression of the disease in 191 patients from Wuhan, published on Wednesday in the journal Lancet.

Once inside the body, the virus uses a spike-like protein to bind to a receptor called the angiotensin 2-converting enzyme (ACE-2) found in respiratory cells, entering it and replicating itself to spread the infection inside.

As the virus multiplies, it reaches the lungs, causing inflammation in the alveoli or lung sacs, filling them with fluid, and pus causing the pneumonia. Lung inflammation makes it difficult for a person to breathe, leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome between the eighth and 15th day of the onset of symptoms.

The most recent study of 191 adults admitted to Jinyintan and Wuhan lung hospitals in China shows that 48 percent had a comorbid condition – hypertension is the most common (30%), followed by diabetes (19%) and coronary heart disease (8 percent).

“Although the virus is approximately 70 percent similar to that caused by Sars 2003, it is not very similar. This virus is closer to the bat coronavirus. But from the way Sars patient dies, we can conclude that a cytokine storm can lead to death in this infection as well.” said Dr. Broor.

A cytokine storm is an overproduction of immune cells in response to an infection that can result in damage to body tissues and organs.

