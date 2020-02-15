[how-cute:-clearwater-pd-releases-valentine’s-day-cards-featuring-its-k9s]

by: Sarafina Brooks
Posted:
/ Updated:
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Check out these “pawsome” Valentine’s Day cards.
On Friday, the Clearwater Police Department K9s wished everyone a happy holiday with these four-legged greetings.
The cards have been posted to social media. The department is encouraging the public to print them out and share them with those you love most!
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend
WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air
‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto
Military couple married on Valentine’s Day
Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community
NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow
Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two
Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway
the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink
Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer
Pasco SRO investigation
Body cam video from incident at River Ridge
Trending Stories