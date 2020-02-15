[How cute: Clearwater PD releases Valentine’s Day cards featuring its K9s]

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Check out these “pawsome” Valentine’s Day cards.

On Friday, the Clearwater Police Department K9s wished everyone a happy holiday with these four-legged greetings.

The cards have been posted to social media. The department is encouraging the public to print them out and share them with those you love most!

