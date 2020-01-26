How decency collectively connects liberal influencing factors

A group of liberal celebrities uses a number of private chats on Twitter to coordinate and discuss politics.

Celebrities – they’re just like us! You talk about politics; They hang out in group chats. Sometimes they freak out over messages without checking the date. But they also have the advantage of being famous – so that their informal discussions about politics or the state of the world could reach a considerable number of people.

This is where the propriety collective comes into play. In an article at Vox, Emily Stewart described it as “an under-the-radar network that only contains invitations”, which includes a series of group chats on Twitter. Among those involved?

Gabrielle Union, Alyssa Milan, Jon Cryer, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Tom Colicchio, Jason Long, Mark Ruffalo, Adrian Grenier, Akila Hughes, Piper Perabo, W. Kamau Bell, Ady Barkan, Jason Kander.

Also in the mix, reports Stewart, are representatives of the Warren and Sanders campaigns. The Decency Collective itself is the brainchild of Rob Bennett, who previously worked as Creative Communications Director for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Stewart notes that this type of organization took place before the advent of social media. it is also something that has its counterparts on the conservative side of things.

In practice, the propriety collective does everything from discussing specific issues to participating in fundraising. There are also more pragmatic concerns; Stewart writes that the group’s conversations sometimes involve “a lot of retweet requests and discussions about what’s going on in the news and how certain topics and stories should be dealt with.”

All of this sounds no different from group chats in all areas of life, although the context is significantly different. It is a fascinating mix of old and new that could have an impact on the political landscape.

