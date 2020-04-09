How delaying the April 15 IRS tax day can help the rich and hurt low-income taxpayers

Delaying the April 15 tax date could have helped millions of Americans survive the economic effects of the coronavirus. However, this extension may provide some wealthy taxpayers with an interest-free loan on tax invoices and delay the refund of some low-income taxpayers.

The IRS last month paid taxes until July 15 to give households and businesses more time to put together paperwork and mitigate cash flow issues for those who have to make checks to agencies. He said he would delay the filing deadline. This is likely to help wealthy individuals in complex financial situations, such as owning shares in companies and investment funds.

“High-income people will benefit,” said Matt Gardner, a senior researcher at the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy. “Anyone who sells the entire bundle of stocks for which income tax has been withheld-these people have three months of interest-free financing.”

Individuals with low incomes, mainly earning from wages, may be eligible for a refund, but because of their greater social distance, it is more difficult to consult a low budget tax adviser, Accessing that cash can be difficult.

“Some low-income people have been hurt by this because they rely on unavailable volunteer tax preparation clinics,” said Nicole Cading, economist at the National Taxpayers Union. “People who rely on those services are in groups that are likely to get reimbursement.”

Confused deadlines

The IRS has received approximately 91 million personal tax returns by the end of March. The agency expects to process more than 150 million returns this year.

Some taxpayers still need to submit documents and payment to the IRS by April 15. The company at the end of the fiscal year submitting the extension has a deadline of April, and non-profit organizations must submit documents by May 15. Nine months after death—and the tax information on the tax deferred real estate transaction, known as the “homogeneous exchange”, is not late.

Businesses, small businesses and self-employed companies are obliged to pay the estimated second quarter tax payments to the IRS on June 15th. Government agencies have postponed the first quarter delivery date to July 15, resulting in confusion in the first quarter delivery date. After the second quarter.

Ed Karl, Vice President of Taxation at the American Institute of CPAs, said that shifting these times would complicate the tax season.

“We need to extend the filing and payment deadlines significantly,” Carl said.

Also, many who want to submit by April 15 will not be able to get the necessary assistance because their tax advisors are busy with their clients securing loans.

The law provided SMEs with approximately $ 350 billion worth of loans, but concerns over the possibility of running out of that funding led accountants to file tax returns that could be completed by the normal deadline of April 15. Was forced to give priority to completing

“I think this is the busiest season. We don’t actually have a tax return,” said Brian Straig, Thomson + Mazza of Austin, Texas and Calhoun’s Tax Director. . “It’s the refundable, but disadvantageous, people whose tax filers need to make a return. All attention is directed to small businesses seeking to get a loan.”

“Shift to digital”

Online tax preparation software companies, such as Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax and H & R Block Inc., may also want more consumers to pay their taxes online. Jeff Silver, Managing Director of BMO Capital Markets, said that for companies like H & R Block, the average customer spends more in the store and the results may vary, but the margins for online products Is higher.

“In online tax preparation, the big gorilla is Intuit,” said Hamzah Mazari, a Jeffries analyst. “TurboTax is the largest beneficiary of the shift to digital.”

Despite the three-month delay, some IRS employees are not certain that government agencies will be able to handle this tax season. Eddie Walker, an IRS employee and chairman of Chapter 247 of the National Treasury Employees Union in Austin, said his union recommended extending the filing season by another three months until October 15. I told you.

Business groups such as the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants are also seeking longer extensions.

Part of the problem, according to Walker, is that the IRS has closed facilities and reduced operations in response to the virus, and many employees are unable to work from home.

July 15 “is not enough to handle what comes to us,” he said.

According to the ERS email, the IRS has more than 45,000 of its approximately 80,000 employees working online, and “mission-critical” employees who continue to work on-site with appropriate social distance measures There are thousands.

More than 20,000 employees are temporarily placed on paid weather and safety holidays, but the IRS says, “ The IRS continues to provide laptops so that people can work remotely at home, We continue to qualify more employees for telecommuting. “

Despite all the changes this year, accountants are planning one thing to stay consistent: procrastination.

“Of course, those who usually come in the first week of April will come in the first week of July,” said Don Williamson, executive director of Kogod Tax Center at American University.

You need to read more Fortune personal finance coverage:

-What to do if you can’t pay this month

-Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Stimulation Check

—5 Things You Need to Know About the Unemployment Benefits of the COVID-19 Stimulus Package

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

-Everything you need to know about the new 401 [k] penalty-free drawer

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] irs news