How delaying the April 15 IRS tax day can help the rich and hurt low-income taxpayers

Delaying the April 15 tax date could have helped millions of Americans survive the economic effects of the coronavirus. However, the extension could provide some wealthy taxpayers with tax-free interest-free loans and delay the reimbursement of some low-income taxpayers.

The IRS last month set a tax filing deadline on July 15 to give households and businesses more time to consolidate paperwork and mitigate cash flow concerns for those who have to make checks to agencies. Until late. This is likely to help wealthy individuals in complex financial situations, such as owning shares in companies and investment funds.

“High-income people will benefit,” said Matt Gardner, a senior researcher at the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy. “Who sells the entire bundle of stocks withholding income tax-these people have three months of interest-free financing.”

Individuals with low income and who are primarily wages may be eligible for a refund, but due to their large social distances, it is difficult to consult a low budget tax advisor, so their cash Can be difficult to access.

“Some low-income people are hurt by this because they rely on unavailable volunteer tax preparation clinics,” said Nicole Cading, an economist with the National Taxpayers Union. “People who rely on those services are in groups that are likely to get reimbursement.”

Confused deadlines

The IRS has received approximately 91 million personal tax returns by the end of March. The agency expects to process more than 150 million returns this year.

Some taxpayers are required to submit documents and payment to the IRS by April 15. Companies at the end of the fiscal year submitting an extension have an April deadline, and nonprofits must submit their documents by May 15. Nine months after death—and the tax information on the tax deferred real estate transaction, known as the “homogeneous exchange”, is not late.

Businesses, small businesses and self-employed companies are obliged to pay the estimated second quarter tax payments to the IRS on June 15th. Government agencies have postponed the first quarter delivery date to July 15, resulting in confusing first quarter delivery times. After the second quarter.

Ed Karl, Vice President of Taxation at the American Institute of CPAs, said that shifting these times would complicate the tax season.

“We need to extend the filing and payment deadlines significantly,” Carl said.

Also, many who want to submit by April 15 will not be able to get the help they need because their tax advisers are busy securing their loans.

The law provided a small business worth about $ 350 billion in loans, but worried that the funds could run out, accountants were not likely to complete by the normal deadline of April 15. I was forced to take precedence over completing one tax return.

“I think this is the busiest season. I’m not actually preparing a tax return,” said Brian Straig, tax director at Thomson + Mazza Calhoun, Austin, Texas. Was. “It’s the refundable, but disadvantageous, people whose tax filers need to make a return. All attention is directed to small businesses seeking to get a loan.”

“Shift to digital”

Online tax preparation software companies, such as Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax and H & R Block Inc., may also want more consumers to pay their taxes online. Jeff Silber, Managing Director of BMO Capital Markets, said that for companies like H & R Block, the average customer spends more in the store and the results may vary, but the margins on online products Is higher.

“In online tax preparation, the big gorilla is Intuit,” said Hamzah Mazari, a Jeffries analyst. “TurboTax is the largest beneficiary of the shift to digital.”

Despite the three-month delay, some IRS employees are not certain that government agencies will be able to handle this tax season. Eddie Walker, an IRS employee and chairman of Chapter 247 of the National Treasury Employees Union in Austin, recommends the union extend the filing season by another three months until October 15. I said.

Business groups such as the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants are also seeking longer extensions.

Part of the problem, according to Walker, is that the IRS has closed facilities and cut down operations in response to the virus, and many employees are unable to work from home.

July 15 “is not enough to handle what comes to us,” he said.

According to the ERS email, the IRS has more than 45,000 of its approximately 80,000 employees working online, and “mission-critical” employees who continue to work on-site with appropriate social distance measures There are thousands.

More than 20,000 employees are temporarily placed on paid weather and safety holidays, but the IRS says, “ The IRS continues to offer laptops so people can work remotely at home, We continue to qualify more employees for telecommuting. “

Despite all the changes this year, accountants are planning one thing to stay consistent: procrastination.

“Of course, those who usually come in the first week of April will come in the first week of July,” said Don Williamson, executive director of Kogod Tax Center at American University.

