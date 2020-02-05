How designers are changing trends this fashion week

“This is the season of New York Fashion Week, which begins on February 3. This year, the most recognizable event in the fashion industry is not without the catwalk changes, perhaps according to a #MeToo post that separates older fashion and beauty patterns from outdated seams.

Although most seem to come from the runway they are made to be worn by women, typical fashion designers are men. But this New York Fashion Week loses many male designers who are habitual staple in the big event. Ralph Lauren, Jeremy Scott and Tommy Hilfiger will not present their collections on the catwalk. Even the president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Tom Ford, will not be there due to a brief program collision with the Academy Awards. (The Oscars come to screens near you on February 9)

Although we might miss a week of fashion to watch (maybe) Adam Driver win an Oscar, Hollywood’s biggest stars are sure to pull off all the haute couture. Maybe Greta Gerwig will sport a green velvet suit or ScarJo will wear a red dress by Vera Wang.

But for the NYFW, there are some cult favorites and new designers to look out for is the gender that bend the historically male dominance of the fashion industry.

Everyone talks about KeenKee, the men’s fashion label launched in 2018 by designer Kee Kim, who was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. Though headed by a male designer, the brand is committed to the gender-bending high fashion.

Expect to see men’s models wearing knit skirts and patterns usually associated with femininity. In an interview with the CFDA, Kim said: “I believe KEENKEE will be recognized by people as an affordable ready-to-use brand for both men and women.”

The next female designer to pay attention to NYFW is Olivia Cheng from her self-launched label, Dauphinette. Cheng’s formula for design is based on making people feel happy, with a unique blend of pieces made from vintage or recycled material. Cheng’s designs imitate the modern woman: she cannot be reproduced, mass produced, or defined. She cleans up her look and loves to go whisper shopping – you can’t find this beautiful-ugly sweater anywhere!

Siahed by Tia also serves a new talent with the great Renaissance vibes that look like something FKA Twigs would wear. The brand was created by designer Teni “Tia” Adeola in the dorm room (who just graduated from college last May). Talk about a young, strong woman taking a bedroom boat to couture.

Another female designer expected to make a feminist story on the runway this season is Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first female artistic director at Christian Dior. Chiuri set the bar with his collection last season. However, he was not the architect who founded and found the inspiration. He got it from his sister, Catherine Dior. This remarkable woman was imprisoned in a concentration camp and a member of the Resistance during World War II. After securing her freedom, she became queen of flowers as a recognized botanist. Tsiuri paid tribute to this obscure hero (who survived the Nazi Gulag while his brother was drawing in Paris) at the Paris Fashion Week. Along the corridor, Chiuri showed gardening hats and boiler suits, elegant elegant gardens, embroidered with floral and fauna in abundance. Only a female designer could give this little-known feminist fighter its moment and ultimately be in style.

The Dior’s Spring / Summer 2020 Couture Show, “What If Women Owned the World?” It was influenced by Judy Chicago, the leader behind the epic installment reminiscent of female artists, “The Dinner Party” (today at the Brooklyn Museum). The hallway was shaped like a womb. Dior won’t appear in NYFW, though the label debuted the feminist collection during Paris Haute Couture week in January. Still, the brand is changing the way women are represented in the corridor.

Unfortunately, Savage x Fenty won’t even appear on NYFW. But rumor has it that Rihanna can make a surprise appearance. Maybe he’ll climb the song “Needed Me” (fingers crossed). The fashion industry could definitely use more energy from RiRi’s female boss.