how-dickson-county-clerk’s-place-of-work-speeds-up-driver-license-renewals

Cindy Jenkins reported when she arrived at the Dickson Driver Solutions Heart previously this year, men and women had been lined up close to the home and sitting down on the ground. She heard communicate of a nearly four-hour hold out to get her driver’s license renewed.

“I reported I would alternatively walk,” Jenkins said.

Nevertheless, a person in line with her at the driver expert services centre, found on West Christi Road in Dickson, advised her about a different selection.

Minutes later on, Jenkins walked ideal up to the counter at Dickson County Clerk’s Business office satellite site. She crammed out a sheet of paper and a limited time afterwards, her motorists license was renewed.

As the Dickson County Clerk’s Business prepares to open a new Dickson satellite area, county Clerk Luanne Greer needs to reemphasize that her workplaces provide motorists license services.

“We really like issuing the licenses and get pleasure from aiding the citizens with their licenses,” Greer mentioned. “I would like we had the staff to aid with the True ID.”

The Dickson County Clerk’s Business office does not problem Genuine IDs, which had been produced by vote of the U.S. Congress in 2005 to create a collection of least security specifications for states to apply and prohibited federal organizations from accepting IDs that do not meet these specifications.

The Dickson County Clerk’s place of work is a single of the 42 clerks places of work statewide that provides the drivers provider. There are 95 clerks workplaces in in Tennessee.

In December, the typical hold out time for the Dickson Driver Providers Heart was just about an hour, in accordance to Wes Moster, director of interaction for the condition Department of Security and Homeland Stability.

