How did I just find out that there is a literally alcoholic Kombucha bar in Byron?

I am one of those people who drink a Kombucha almost every morning. Please excuse my absolute delay when I exclaim in shock: Excuse me, you can go to an actual GROGGY BUCHA BREWERY.

Ok, sorry, calm down.

Do you know where the old stone and wood brewery at Boronia Place in Byron Bay was? An Australian premiere is now The Bucha Shed – an alcoholic Kombucha brewery and taproom for the new line of The Bucha Of Byron Bay: The Dirty Bucha.

I admit it is absolutely not new. I am very united and behind the times as it has been open since November last year. Just take care of it because I just had my first sip of the two flavors and I can’t be the only one shaken by this revelation?

I didn’t want to lie and was unsure. I liked the idea of ​​a kombucha drink that also contained grog – and with that, drinking and recovery made with one stone. The problem was that I had been drinking Kombucha cocktails before and they weren’t as good as I hoped. However, since I’m the type of person who never gives up doing something good, I tried anyway and I’m pretty glad I did.

There are currently two flavors that you can try outside the brewery: Premium Vodka & Tropical and Botanical Gin & Lemon Myrtle. Both are super refreshing, but lemon myrtle stole my heart.

You can imagine that I will drop by the Bucha shed the next time I visit Byron (come on, we know we all do that regularly). It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 noon to 6 p.m. for guided tours and tastings for up to 12 people. Outside of these times, just send them a cheeky request and they’ll open up for you.

Dirty Bucha flavors as well as their non-juicy options and changing experimental flavors will be on tap. Or get really exciting and try the combination of kombucha and beer called sneaky bucha.

Sign my little hipster heart, mates.

Image:

The Bucha shed