How did it come about that ‘Iron Man’ played a film character in black letters?

Robert Downey Jr. is a good actor in every possible way. A criticism of his appearance as Kirk Lazarus in the hit comedy Tropic Thunder, released in 2008, is not a criticism of his talent.

But what makes things a bit more bizarre for us in retrospect is how RDJ got on wearing Blackface for his role.

Even if these times were before these times of hypersensitive and tense interactions on identity, the film was considered provocative.

Downey played fictional Australian actor Kirk Lazarus, who has to play a black army sergeant in a war movie set in the jungle.

While filming in the jungle, Lazarus and his comrades have to rescue one of the kidnapped actors. The rescue plan stipulated that these actors should play themselves in a real rescue mission.

However, Lazarus continues to play the black sergeant after the filming stops. His excessive commitment to playing a black man infuriated and amused a real black man, the actor Brandon T. Jackson, who also appeared in Tropic Thunder.

The film is therefore a meta-narrative. But is that an excuse for the picture?

Alex Dobuzinskis, who wrote for Reuters shortly after the film was released, described the situation as a venture, “into the racially charged area of ​​Blackface, an old showbiz convention that’s not a laugh.”

There were some setbacks from the audience, but it wasn’t much. And anyone who expected activists for social justice from their colleagues in Hollywood overestimated, if not misdiagnosed, how much these celebrities valued Tropic Thunder.

All of these questions do not quite answer how RDJ managed to put on black paint to play black.

There were no consequences, even if he admits to be afraid of the end of his career. He was actually nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

The man who would always be famous as the Iron Man knew what he was getting into when he agreed to play a black man, but he defended himself strongly.

RDJ said at the time: “It is entertainment organized by people who are arrogant enough not to be racist or insulting.”

“The whole film is based on the idea that what we (actors) do on a certain level is offensive and who we are on a certain level is despicable and pitiful what is the truth and not the truth. But the part of it that is the truth is entertaining. “

The question for theorists and the general public is: What do we do with a film that mocks Black Face but actually needs a white actor who plays Black Face?

What the film did was dig an offensive practice just to make it ridiculous. The justification for the application of black lacquer on the face of RDJ is to be realized by the viewer in the antics of RDJ’s character.

Lazarus was an idiot and the director of the film, Ben Stiller, took care of it.

But here was the trick. If we can see that Lazarus was an idiot, we can laugh at his eager identification as a black man.

This kind of experimentation, as well as it is meant, borders on a certain degree of apathy or disconnection from the weight of the history of the black faces.

Did the film have to dress up a white man as a black person to show us that it is stupid to do that? The problem of drawing limits to seriousness in art is difficult.

What Tropic Thunder did, however, was to take the artistic freedom that only white people could. It’s not about white privileges, it’s about laughing at something that has never been fought against you.

The film was a critical success that many black people can agree with. Its didactic value must not be overlooked or overlooked.

But RDJ and Tropic Thunder have also made terrifying efforts to teach their lessons.