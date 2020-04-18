How did Lady Gaga achieve $ 35 million for One World: One at Home?

Lady Gaga “set up an armchair” to raise $ 35 million for the fight against coronavirus and for One World: Home Together.

The renowned singer has been widely criticized for breaking up with a conductor to help raise money for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 initiative.

Gaga has put a great deal of time, energy and energy into getting rich people to donate to fight coronavirus, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen said.

In an interview with Variety, Evans revealed that Gaga had “taken the lead” in acquiring millions and hundreds of large corporations.

“He and his manager, Bobby (Campbell), and their friends have indeed prepared the army chambers,” he said.

Gaga has been “instrumental in everything,” she added, from directing the concert to assisting with music and art.

“They are working with them intelligently,” Evans says.

He also revealed that $ 35 million was raised with the help of Deslan Kelly from Teneo, a Global Citizen partner. He set up a teleconference call with Lady Gaga, organizations and sponsors.

“I think Cisco hooked up with their WebEx and everybody came in and we talked and we said, ‘Listen, we want to work on getting rid of this, but we know we need everyone to solve it if possible.”

The pop star urged various organizations to join in to help fight COVID-19.

He said money makers like these often take “forever” to come together, but that was not the case with One World: One at Home.

“Suddenly everyone was in, and everyone was eager to put in seven great donations and sometimes eight missions. That’s why we’ve managed to make about $ 5 million a day since we started.”

Gaga has been praised for her work – so much so that her fans now want her to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month, Mr Gaga said: “We are extremely grateful to all the medical staff across the country and around the world who are ahead of COVID-19.”