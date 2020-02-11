How do I buy perfume for a woman

I don’t know who needs to hear that, but perfume is a good gift.

As a perfume lover who knows relatively little about the nuances of the fragrance world, this is perhaps surprisingly my hottest fragrance. (Even hotter than my statement last year that Cologne was canceled).

Why? Because perfume has developed a bad reputation in recent years, either as an outdated gift cliché, as an impersonal excuse, and / or as an unnecessarily risky endeavor that an average man is unlikely to do well.

These are all wrong opinions. Any woman who likes and wears perfume (which many of us are) would like to receive a bottle of it as a gift. For every perfume wearer, the three Ps of gift I just came up with are the best: it’s practical, that is, it’s a gift that we’ll actually use, but it tends to be expensive, that is, we would rather not buy it for ourselves. and it is also personal because the fragrance is a very intimate aspect of a person’s physical presence that is often deeply connected to their identity and if you are the origin of this fragrance you will be associated with this intimate aspect of their identity. probably to the extent that if you inevitably separate, you have to stop wearing this perfume forever because it only makes you sad. (This is a subtweet from the high school friend who has ruined American Eagle’s now discontinued crush perfume for me.)

However, since I do not trust my own beliefs and opinions, I decided to consult a fragrance expert to confirm that I am right and that perfume is indeed a good gift.

Fortunately, she supported me. “Perfume is a great gift because it’s so personal and playful,” said JT Siems, founder of Immortal Perfumes, a boutique perfumery known for the Dead Writers fragrance line, based on famous literary and historical figures.

While some of the more ubiquitous stereotypes against gifted perfume focus on the idea that perfumes are either too lackluster or too romantic to be a fitting gift for chic, modern couples, Siems suggests that they are actually a much more versatile gift can be as it is often credited.

“It can be a sexy gift if it’s meant to spice things up, or it can be nurturing if it’s meant for self-care,” she says, adding that the key is simply “thinking about the message, that you send “would probably be different if the recipient was a woman you just saw than if she were your wife of ten. Like any gift, perfume is always good as long as it is given on purpose.

If you are concerned that you may become too strong in a relationship with an extremely sexy fragrance, Siems recommends choosing a theme or indie fragrance that relates to something that the intended recipient would like. In this way, the gift remains personal, but ultimately it is “more about the context of the perfume than a statement about sexuality”.

Of course, there are also certain logistical problems that come into play when buying perfumes for others – namely, how to make sure you choose something that you actually like.

Fortunately, according to Siems, the solution here is far less straightforward than it seems.

“That sounds so obvious, but just ask!” She says, adding that there are more subtle ways to find out the information if you want to protect the element of surprise. “Just say something like” Hey, what’s in the scent you’re wearing, it smells so good! “Your girlfriend will take it as a compliment and not necessarily think that you will run out and buy her something.”

What if you don’t really master the art of subtlety? You have a nose for a reason and Siems suggests using it to get an idea of ​​what your girlfriend already likes and wears. You may be more aromatic than you think.

However, if you find that you are less familiar with odor nuances than you hoped, you can always get professional help. Siems recommends visiting fragrance boutiques such as Luckyscent in Los Angeles, which she calls “wine tasting for perfumes.” Experts can take samples and make recommendations based on your preferences and the information you share about your friend’s taste and personality.

However, Siems warns that perfume reacts differently to the chemistry of the individual body. “How it smells in the bottle does not necessarily have to be what it smells on the skin.”

Does that mean you shouldn’t be giving away perfume? Nope! Here too the solution is simple. If you’re really worried about the unpredictability of fragrances, just put together a collection of pattern-sized fragrances that your girlfriend can try. “You can easily make the gift pretty by packing it up, putting it in a nice bag, or making a small gift basket,” says Siems.

(And if that seems a bit out of your realm of cleverness, Sephora actually offers a perfume gift set with thirteen fragrance samples and a voucher that the recipient can later redeem for a bottle of her favorite full-size bottle. You’re welcome.)

To sum up, perfume is a good gift. You have no excuse not to buy it for your girlfriend. If you don’t have a girlfriend, you can just buy something for me instead.

To make this even easier for you, here are some tips that have been regularly recommended by experts courtesy of Siems and myself, a woman who likes perfume.

For a rich, sensual fragrance:

Burberry body

Byredo Mojave spirit

Tom Ford Tobacco Oud

Calvin Klein Eternity Flame

Gucci Guilty Absolute

For Flirty, Feminine and Floral Vibes:

Marc Jacobs Daisy

Burberry Brit

Chanel Chance

Tory Burch Relentless love

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris

For men who cannot make a decision

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set

