How do I fake my way through one of the hottest 100 chats when I know I’m fucking everyone?

It comes at this time of year when many can expand their musical knowledge and for some of us at this time of year when we are reminded of how damn little we know.

For example, I have seen many a Hottest 100 session in which I only heard 13.7% of the countdown songs, and sat idly with a watermelon cruiser in the corner, hoping that no one would blow up my cover and get out reports the team that I am a fraud.

And you know what? I had it. Representation is important, and my people (those who sit in the corner with the watermelon cruiser in hand and politely answer all music questions with “shit, yes, love them”) deserve visibility.

When I was in school, I was very ashamed that my most listened to songs could always be found in the global top 20 mainstream charts. I wanted to pretend to be a sick lord for one day so that I joined the crowd: “OHsshhssskssk! The flying purple acid monkeys! Foam! Tune!” When a mainstream song appeared and everyone had a penchant for anger, pleased I secretly before I checked myself and had a penchant for anger.

Now, in my 20s, peer pressure is not a big deal, but there will be times when I get into a conversation with a music fanatic about the hottest 100 and they assume I know shit and the conversation gets too deep and intense panic and join because I’m afraid to let people down. Lol.

I do not know Benee of Britney Spears? Lime cordiale of Lizzo? Welcome. First, you are loved. Second, here are some tips on how to sneak up on a hottest 100-day day.

1. Aggressively agree with them

This can usually be achieved by cutting them off in the middle of the sentence with “hahaha fuck yeah, yeah love them, yeah, yeah sick, yeah”. You almost drown them out with a nod and a polite laugh and yes. Then in the middle of the aggressive consent, say you have to poop. Run. Run away.

2. Drink

3rd scream “SHOEY”

Watch the entire squad begin to engage in shoe-related activities. More distraction.

4. Drink again

5. Answer everyone’s opinion with “tea”

Did you think the tune should be higher? Tea. The countdown is not as good as it used to be? Tea. Could you have chlamydia? Tea.

6. When “Tea” starts to run dry, answer every question with “Dance Monkey”

“What do you think about the countdown so far?” Dance Monkey. “Why not? Skegss come on? «Dance monkey. “What are you going to do tonight?” Dance Monkey.

7. Congratulate them on their profound knowledge of music

Stroke the ego. Everyone needs some love.

8. Talk about how the weather produced (or did not produce) the goods

9. Blame the alcohol

If you mess up and blow up your cover (ie you say ‘I love them’ and they all say ‘It’s a band, you asshole’), blame it on alcohol: “Damn, this alcohol got me crazy. Drinking a day is scarce. “

10. Cry in the bathrooms.

Then pull out your headphones, sit on the toot and leave Selena GomezNew bops calm your heart that craves pop.

Thank God, beautiful person. And remember, in the words of Ms. Gaga“The countdown can contain up to 100 songs, and 99 don’t respond … but one will.”

Have a blessed day full of watermelon cruisers and scams. Name a more iconic duo. I’m waiting … until the next countdown.