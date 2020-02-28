how-do-the-tennessee-vols-get-josiah-jordan-james-heading-once-again-with-florida-looming?

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Posted 4: 41 p.m. ET Feb. 28, 2020 | Up to date five: 12 p.m. ET Feb. 28, 2020

Rick Barnes has a ask for for all of his Tennessee Vols starters.

“Your starters have to give you some factors, all of them,” Barnes mentioned.

But 2 times in the previous three online games, a Tennessee starter has turned in a scoreless outing. And the two occasions it was Josiah-Jordan James.

“I believe he’s having difficulties a minimal little bit,” Barnes claimed Wednesday. “But he’s going to maintain battling and see what he can do.”

James missed the to start with 5 online games of February although battling a groin damage similar to the situation that sidelined him in preseason practices. He experienced scored in double-digits 5 occasions in eight January game titles and was a reputable 3-issue shooter in early SEC video games.

He has performed four games since returning and has struggled to regain that rhythm as the Vols (15-13, seven-eight SEC) get ready for Florida (18-10, 10-five) on Saturday (two p.m. ET, ESPN2).

“I consider additional than something (he desires) a mentality and comprehension that we will need a different scorer out there, as well, and he desires to do that,” Barnes stated Friday. “Defensively, he can affect a sport. He has experienced game titles (the place he has finished that).

“He has been at his greatest when he has impacted the match from the defensive end and his rebounding.”

Josiah-Jordan James has performed in four games due to the fact returning from a groin harm. He did not rating in Tennessee's 86-69 loss at Arkansas.

James turned in an -for-6 taking pictures efficiency in UT’s 86-69 loss at Arkansas on Wednesday. He experienced two rebounds, a few assists and a turnover. He also was scoreless in Tennessee’s 65-61 earn in opposition to Vanderbilt, but played only 13 minutes thanks to foul problems.

The former 5-star recruit is averaging three.3 details in his previous 4 online games since returning at South Carolina on Feb. 15.

“I really don’t feel there is any concern he requirements to be much more aggressive, and I assume he will,” Barnes explained. “I believe we will see that out of him, and that does not imply capturing the ball or carrying out something more than the leading, just being constantly aggressive in different areas of the sport.”

A bulk of that is protection and rebounding, as Barnes mentioned. James is one particular of Tennessee’s very best perimeter defenders and UT struggled against quick guards vs. Alabama and Kentucky in his absence. He ranks second in rebounding with five.five for each game, only trailing John Fulkerson’s six for every game.

He also prospects the Vols in three-level capturing at 35.8 percent but tried only 7 in the previous 4 game titles. He took attempted two field goals against Vanderbilt and Auburn.”

“He just has to be aggressive,” reported guard Jordan Bowden, who admitted he sees some of himself in James. “He has to just take these photographs. Coach tells him. He emphasizes it. He has to shoot the ball when he is open. Do not convert the ball or do just about anything added.”

Bowden reported James requires to do what he does in follow, as he experienced an outstanding practice Monday then struggled at Arkansas.

But Barnes thinks James’ return to his January type will start out in other places.

“Right now, this time of 12 months, I’m not confident it’s likely to get performed in apply as substantially as it’s a mindset correct now,” Barnes mentioned. “He has to find out mentally about the video game as a lot as just about anything and realize what we need him (to do).”

Bearden boys

Tennessee has a Bearden products in freshman forward Drew Pember. So does Florida in freshman guard Ques Glover.

Glover was a late addition to the Florida recruiting course. He is averaging 4.7 factors in 13.3 minutes for each game.

“I believe Quez has completed a fantastic career for them,” Barnes explained. “That was a man that they picked up late. I think that he is in their rotation, so I am absolutely sure they sense great about what he has finished. I am delighted for him. Fantastic kid. I believe he has accomplished a superior task for them.”

Pember’s position is unsettled for Saturday. He did not travel to Arkansas on Wednesday owing to getting on concussion protocol.