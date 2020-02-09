How do you convince voters who think the economy works well for them?

Last week, Joe Biden has followed Bernie Sanders by warning democratic voters that Sanders would be nominated because the senator describes himself as a democratic socialist – and how the president could use it to attack the entire party in November.

Chuck Todd Sanders raised the issue today and asked, “Are you pointing out that an economy that looks … pretty good on its surface – this is a relatively low unemployment rate – that it is more difficult to sell your economic ideas perceived good economy? “

“I don’t think so,” said Sanders. “I think Trump is a scam. I think under Trump the top 1% have increased their wealth by hundreds of billions of dollars. “

“Someone who likes his 401k but doesn’t like Trump, how can you convince him to vote for you?” Todd asked.

“I convince them to vote for us because we will create an economy that works for the middle class …” Sanders began to say.

“But they think their economy works well for them,” said Todd.

Sanders said that this could be the case for some, but rejected the idea that the economy would work for everyone if “half the Americans lived from paycheck to paycheck and half a million people were sleeping on the streets today.”

“They will tie socialism to Venezuela, they will tie comments on Evo Morales in Bolivia, they will say that you will appease socialists in Latin America,” said Todd. “You haven’t judged them the way others judged you, and you know they will.”

Sanders dismissed Trump as a “pathological liar” who fouled his opponent when Todd asked him about his comments about Morales.

You can see above via NBC.

