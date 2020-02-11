How do you explain the loss of cookies to your family and friends (and why should you?)

The industry has been in turmoil since Google’s announcement last month that it’s set to stop allowing third-party cookies in Chrome in early 2022. While third-party cookies have been banned in Firefox and Safari for some time, 30% of the market wasn’t enough to annoy us – only now has Chrome set a hysterical “Time To Live”.

Most of the comments so far have focused on what this will mean for our industry – but we all have friends, family, and acquaintances outside of our little media bubble, and the explanations below may help you explain why you are enjoying / feel vulnerable moment.

Before I start, it’s worth noting that this is the worst-case scenario in which third-party cookies completely disappear and are not replaced by anything. There are many smart people working on viable alternatives, but whatever happens, the world as we know it is changing.

Frequency capping

Most advertisers set a plan for who they want to target and how often they want their audience to see their ads. This count uses third-party cookies that ping each time their ad is played for you. These signals stop the advertising campaign for you as soon as it has reached the desired exposure level.

In a world without third-party cookies, the same advertisement may appear a thousand times while another person in your target category does not see this advertisement at all.

It only sounds so bad when you realize how bad ads are. For every good ad there are 1000 mediocre ones. And you may be the person who only sees this mediocre advertisement. Again and again. Until you keep singing the jingle to your loved ones.

Creative agencies have to be prepared to make ads less annoying.

The re-targeting disappears

These ads that follow you on the Internet? You know that. You look at a jacket on a department store website and suddenly you only see ads for that jacket. You click on one of these ads and look lustfully at the jacket. You try to hold on, you leave the website and go to a reputable website to read some news about how bad fast fashion is for the environment, and then … Bam! There is an advertisement for this jacket right there. It is a sign! It means! So … you buy this damn jacket!

It seems almost impossible for re-targeting to work in a third-party cookie world. The advertiser is currently working with a partner who places a cookie in your browser when you visit this product page for the first time. This partner can then use this signal to know that they should try to serve you an ad when you visit other websites. This presupposes that you can see your cookie on the websites of others.

Will someone miss these ads? Only the die-hard ones who make themselves available for free shipping after the thousandth advertisement. Conference attendees can certainly appreciate the lack of people whining about re-targeting.

Exclusion of converters

So you know, when you finally buy something in this last scenario, you suddenly stop seeing ads for that thing? These are also third-party cookies. Most advertising campaigns currently use third-party cookies to better target ad providers and to ensure that ads are not served to third parties. So if you recently signed up for their service or bought their product, they often make sure that they still don’t pay money to run your ads. However, just like in the example above, there is no ability to aim and no ability to aim. This means that the campaign for purchased customers cannot be deactivated.

Have you ever seen your bank / bookmaker / florist make new customers better deals than existing customers? In the past few years, you’ve probably only discovered this after reading the small print terms and conditions.

Brands, please consider how to offer tempting incentives to both existing and new customers, or simply extend the Ts and Cs.

Post-view conversion tracking

When advertisers set up a powerful advertising campaign and optimize it for online conversions, the trading desks that run the campaign often work with a post-click and post-view conversion window. When you view an ad, the ad places a cookie on your browser to indicate that you have seen it. If you then carry out a conversion (buying, downloading, etc.), a thank you page is displayed, on which a cookie is also placed in your browser. The company that delivered the ad that you viewed will receive a sale credit even if you did not click the ad (no one clicks the ad).

Without third-party cookies, these post-view conversions cannot be counted.

Performance-oriented brands – you should better deal with them – have to explain to the manager why your budget has to increase.

Interest and demographic targeting

Many companies trade data about your age, gender and interests. Terms you are looking for, websites and the subsections you have visited, as well as the keywords contained on these pages. These companies can then help advertisers run more relevant ads based on what you’re interested in. Suppose you research a vacation and read a number of travel articles on different websites. When you check your email, read messages, or visit a non-travel-related website, you are more likely to see a travel ad based on your recent activity.

Similarly, websites for which you have provided your age and gender can summarize this information along with the same information for many other people and include you in a segment that advertisers can use to target ads.

With the death of third-party cookies, this is no longer possible. There is a lot of talk about advertisers moving to a more contextual targeting (when you read a travel article, a travel ad appears). However, current content is limited, and a significant amount of content that you consume on the Internet is not easy to categorize (email, messages, etc.). It is therefore difficult to know what will happen in these environments. I suspect that more ads will appear in topic-specific content and less high-quality ads in environments that are more difficult to categorize.

I’m not sure if real people care how relevant the ad is, but how intrusive it is. Contextual targeting companies need to sharpen their pitch decks and bypass these media agencies!

What stays the same?

First-party cookies! First-party cookies allow websites to remember who you are when you return to them. So if you always click the button to save your password or if the website optimizes its content to ensure that you see more relevant items, they should be kept.

In the same way, this means that a brand that uses Google software (DV360) to buy advertisements on YouTube from Google should be able to limit the frequency of the advertisements displayed. The same applies if you place ads on Facebook yourself via their self-service platform.

If you’re a media buyer who likes to return to I / O, buying contextual ads on a publisher’s website directly from that publisher is still fine.

We see some smart media owners who are up to date and are testing to perform transactions based on their own first-party data. Publishers with whom we work are already checking whether they can provide their current offer completely without using cookies. However, the two years will pass very quickly.

But realistically, there is very little that stays the same. That is why so many people are in the arms. Very few programmatic platforms can be purchased without cookies, regardless of whether this is due to GDPR enforcement or the removal of third-party cookies from Chrome, which are scheduled for early 2022. where the only conceivable way for advertising was to work with cookies as the cornerstone technology.

Newer demand-side platforms (DSPs) such as Beeswax are based on a single-client infrastructure and are based on an identity-independent method (ID), which is not based on traditional cookie technology and enables buyers to shop based on their own data own IDs or against their own goals, through user-defined algorithms using signals based on the considered inventory. Other DSPs may be able to trace and refactor this work, but it is a fundamental change in architecture. I am glad that we are not going against the clock to achieve this.

Cadi Jones is Commercial Director EMEA at Beeswax.