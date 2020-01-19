How does he feel when his officers are supposed to start?

Broderick Jones is active in Georgia but will make his official visits. His first weekend will be a visit to an old friend in Arkansas.

The number 2 in the US OT (247Sports Composite Ratings) has long claimed that it was planning to fire its officials. The longstanding UGA commit (from April 2018) has not yet met any of them.

The time is now up to him.

These elements have awakened DawgNation’s collective fear of whether the 5-star OT will remain part of the 2020 class or not. Jones remains committed to the UGA, but has decided not to sign in the first period of December.

Jones made his feelings about UGA clear during the Under Armor All-American Game last month, Nothing much had changed when he said his thoughts on the subject last night at the Touchdown Club of Atlanta Annual Awards Ceremony.

He recently swapped a Tennessee set for the weekend to see a familiar face in Sam Pittman, but it made headlines 10 days ago,

What has changed? This is the NCAA recruitment calendar. The shroud of the “Dead Period” committed to NCAA has been lifted. That means recruiters can visit Jones off campus.

You will definitely come to examine the overall perspective of number 2 OT and number 19 of the country.

The 6-foot-6,288-pounder looked fit and slim last night at the Touchdown Club of Atlanta Awards banquet. It continues to mystify those who see his physique and athletic physique for the first time. The usual response is to wonder how it is possible that such a frame can carry almost 300 pounds.

Broderick Jones is the second largest OT prospect in the country for the 2020 class of the 247Sports Composite. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Broderick Jones: The rapid-fire things you need to know here

He knows he’ll see two coaching staffs on Friday. At least.

“I know Georgia and Auburn are coming,” he said. “For sure.”

There will be a trio of Georgia coaches. It will probably be going to school. But he expects to see Jonas Jennings, new player development director, O-line coach Matt Luke, and running backs coach Dell McGee.

The fact that Jennings will be traveling is made possible by the fact that Georgia has not filled its remaining coaching position after coach Scott Fountain took on a similar role in Arkansas from special teams.

“He really interacts well with the people and the players there,” Jones said of Jennings. “To keep you on track. Give them the real life deal and then the reel life game. I really like that about him. “

In this case, however, this could be advantageous for Georgia. Jennings has long been one of the program’s greatest recruiting strengths. In this case, he can only do it on the street.

Lithonia High’s senior quickly revealed that Jennings, Luke, and McGee would visit him. He also knew he was likely to get a visit from Auburn, but he couldn’t say exactly who it was.

“I really don’t know yet,” said Jones last night. “I only know that someone comes from Auburn.”

He didn’t know if the new offensive coach Jack Bicknell Jr. or the taillight coach Larry Porter would be in this group. Bicknell served as an offensive line coach with Ole Miss at Luke last season.

He suspected Porter would likely be in this group. Porter has long been the only Auburn workforce coach with whom he has the best relationship.

Here are a few more interesting things regarding his next few weeks:

The official visit to Arkansas is scheduled to begin on Saturday. “The first official visit will set the tone here,” said Jones. “I’ll see what school is all about. I really don’t know much about school. I’m just trying to get started, find out what school is all about, what programs there are and what academic offers there are. ‘

He is now thinking of hiring a fourth officer midweek. He wasn’t sure which school would get a potential fourth officer this month, but said Tennessee was still in the race.

The fact that he would make his official visit to the UGA with the program’s other elite O-Line commit (Sedrick Van Pran-Granger) was not planned for him. “I didn’t actually know that,” said Jones on Thursday evening. “Actually, I didn’t know he was coming the same weekend as I was.”

Georgia OT Signee Tate Ratledge told Jones last night that he would be there this weekend too.

His thought to his officers: “My officers are coming very soon. I am very excited to see what they have in store for me and how it all works, and then I am ready to do anything. ‘

Several other schools are planned for the fourth official visit

The order remains the same; 1) Arkansas this weekend; 2) Georgia next weekend; 3) Auburn

Georgia OT Signee Tate Ratledge told Jones that he would be in Athens next weekend when he makes his official visit to the UGA. The in-state duo rates the 247Sports composite ratings for 2020 as the country’s No. 2 and 3 offensive. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Broderick Jones: Under Armor Week made a big impression

Jones was usually with the Georgia signatories during the Under Armor game week in Orlando earlier this month. When he did that, he usually had a big smile on his face.

Darnell Washington would announce that he had signed with Georgia. Warren Brinson, Jalen Carter, Chad Lindberg, Marcus Rosemy, Mekhail Sherman and Arian Smith were also present as Georgia signatories.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, the other O-Line commit who didn’t sign in the early days, was there too.

“It was just a great experience,” said Jones. “The overall aspect of how you managed to compete against some of the best players in the nation, get this top coaching, and connect with these guys. It was just an incredible experience. “

He seemed particularly close to Washington. The 5-star TE signer said a word in his ear about how much he wanted him to stay with him in Georgia.

“He threatened me a bit,” said Jones, laughing. “But you know it’s really a joke. It’s really all a game. You know he has a good personality and he’s really a good guy and a great father. This is someone I can play with in the next three or four years. ‘

Broderick Jones is a big remnant for Georgia and its 2020 recruitment class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

The biggest attraction to stay with Georgia? Well, there were still a lot of things.

“The coaches and the coaching staff,” he said. “They know that they have a great team of trainers and a great program. They have a great program and they have a great brand name. It’s just great all round. Near home. My family who can come to the games is a big factor. Here, too, it is a big factor for me to be able to stay close to home. “

He is aware that Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Cade Mays are no longer in the program in Georgia. These were the top three offensive tackles in Georgia for the 2019 season.

“Being able to go in and do my best during spring and do what I’m capable of will be great,” said Jones. “To get faster. Get stronger. Get more physical. Learn more techniques and I have the feeling that I will be fine. “

The 5-star expert said that he could play as a newcomer immediately.

“Yes sir,” he said. “As long as I go in and do the work, I’ll be able to do it.”

Jones cannot register early. But there he described how he was going to go to the school he signs with in the spring as he goes to college early.

He is currently in the process of determining a double-double average every night for a state-battling Lithonia high basketball team that ranked 1st in Georgia in Class 5A earlier this year.

Broderick Jones joined his mother Tawana Jones and sister Kynesha Jones at the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s annual awards ceremony last night. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)