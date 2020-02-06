How does Missouri class 2020 count among SEC colleagues? Not so great National sport

The National Signing Day of football in Missouri was celebrated with a festival that was especially celebrated by its new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Drinkwitz’s response to the announcement of three-star defender Ennis Rakestraw Jr.’s commitment to the Tigers caught some attention alongside a hint of viral Twitter fame.

Aside from the surprising rakestraw signing, there isn’t much to celebrate for Missouri, at least if you believe the national recruitment ranking services.

The Tigers class is largely a primary resident in the SEC. They are ranked 13th by 14 SEC teams by 247Sports.com and 14th in the conference by Rivals.com, in which Missouri is 56th nationwide, while Vanderbilt is 52nd. ESPN at 52nd The nation’s 50 best classes have not included Missouri on their list.

Of course, it is important to note that Drinkwitz faced a major task when putting together its first signature class in Colombia and had little time to complete it. After taking over December 11, the coach had 58 days to put together his first class. The fact that Rakestraw and Javian Hester, a four-star Breitling from Oklahoma, were among them is impressive.

But the other SEC first-year coaches – Mike Leach, Mississippi, Sam Pittman, Arkansas, and Lane Kiffin, Mississippi – all completed higher grades. While Drinkwitz grabbed a four-star recruit, his colleagues grabbed five, four, and three of them. No first-year SEC head coach signed any five-star recruits.

Also noteworthy is the number of regular attendees at the conference, as seven SEC programs were completed in both the top 10 recruitment classes by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and six in the top 10 by ESPN. Ten SEC programs were launched on 247Sports.com and ESPN’s Top 30.

Georgia and Alabama lead the SEC with the first two classes – both include four five-star recruits – followed by LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn. Georgia, which plays with Missouri in the SEC East, took first place nationwide in the rankings of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. the bulldogs were No. 2 to Clemsons No. 1 in the ESPN rankings.

The Georgia class is led by Kelee Ringo, a five-star defender from Scottsdale, Arizona, who selected the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The best man on the Crimson Tide is Bryce Young, a five-star, double-threat quarterback from California. He has been involved since December 18.

Pittman’s Razorbacks may have been the most remarkable day of the conference, just south of Missouri.

Arkansas signed three new recruits on Wednesday, including St. Louis offensive lineman Jalen St. John, who previously had Missouri relationships. Brad Davis, the former offensive coach in Missouri and currently in Arkansas, is named at 247Sports.com as the main recruiter for St. John in Arkansas. Barry Odom, the former Tigers head coach, is now Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator.

Drinkwitz noted at its press conference on the day of the signing that a “school in the south” apparently had something to offer to every player Missouri recruited. This school was probably Arkansas. The Razorbacks offered six of the Tigers Commits and signed five players offered by Missouri.