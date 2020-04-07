How does Stacey Schroeder think about preparing with Beau?

Despite their differences, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are on the same page as the pre-sale. This is largely due to their similar upbringing, as both have divorced parents. “She’s also from a divorce family, so we both knew we were going to do that,” Schroeder explained in a Glamor marriage column, noting that both her parents have been divorced three times. “And the more we talk about Beau, the more I realize we’re so synchronized.” He continued: “We are able to have these tough conversations. If I’m going to commit to someone for the rest of my life, I need to be able to talk about uncomfortable things like finances. Be romantic and sweet, in a way. We are close enough to discuss anything. “

Although Schroeder and Clark have all the squares away in terms of finances, their real marriage is still in the air. This is due to the fact that weddings – scheduled for October 2020 in Italy – could disappear due to the pandemic of coronas. “We had a lot of conversations with them [each other], with our wedding planners, with family and friends,” Schroeder told TV Insider. “All we can do now is do it day in and day out and see how things develop.”

As it turns out, Stassi Schroeder is not the only person who has been personally influenced by the corona.