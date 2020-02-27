how-does-tennessee-soccer-near-the-hole-with-florida?

Tennessee has revealed development all through Jeremy Pruitt’s two seasons as mentor, significantly in a six-video game successful streak to shut last year.

But Pruitt hasn’t effectively closed the gap in between the Vols and rivals Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Tennessee misplaced by at the very least a few touchdowns to just about every of all those teams in 2019, with a blended margin of defeat of 82 details.

For the Vols to develop the narrative of continued development in 2020, they’re going to require to beat at least a single of these rivals. Florida looks like the most practical choice, even however the Gators conquer Tennessee 34-3 very last year in Gainesville.

Florida has defeated the Vols in 14 of the last 15 matchups.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams of the Information Sentinel go over why you will find a gap amongst Florida and Tennessee and how the Vols can go about closing it.

Recruiting matters, for guaranteed, but as Toppmeyer notes, that won’t tell the complete story. In the past 8 decades, the Gators have had only a modest edge above Tennessee in recruiting but have ongoing to dominate the collection.

Adams details to far better quarterback participate in, significantly in the annual video game from Tennessee. Toppmeyer argues that Florida has completed a improved job of developing talent as soon as recruits get to campus – as evidenced by how substantially the Gators have outperformed the Vols in new NFL Drafts.

