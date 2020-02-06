How does Vic Beasley compare to current OLBs?

Must the Houston Texans be interested in a free agent outside of linebacker Vic Beasley?

There was a time when Vic Beasley was a high priority when it came to NFL circles during the 2015 NFL draft. The Houston Texans are now a pending free agent and have to do their homework on Pass Rusher because they need to make improvements in this area of ​​defense this offseason.

Beasley has played with the Atlanta Falcons – the team that placed him in eighth place overall – in the past four seasons, but announced this week on Twitter that he won’t exercise his option for the fifth year and that he’s signed freely can become another team if it officially becomes a free agent.

According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley has had a season in which he has completed 27 tackles, two compulsions and nine sacks in 16 games. He also had a total season score of 58.9. According to the Pro Football Reference, Beasley also had 12 QB goals in the last four games of the 2019 regular season, as well as eight duels for loss with four TFLs.

How do these numbers affect the Texans and a possible interest in Beasley? Would Beasley improve Texan’s defense in 2020?

When the Texans’ season ended after losing in the Divisional Playoffs, Whitney Mercilus, Barkevious Mingo, Brennan Scarlett and Jacob Martin were on the program. Of course, Mercilus is the best OLB on the squad, which ended in 26 solo duels, eight sacks and four forced fumbles and two interceptions. PFF even rated Mercilus 65.1.

Scarlett had a PFF mark of 55.4 for season 19 with 30 solo duels, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

There’s still one place on the list for Martin since he’s only been a six-round goal in the league since 2018, but he’s had a season in which he’s only 11 duels (six solo duels) with 3.5 sacks and one had forced fumbling. In two playoff games against the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs, Martin had two duels, a sack and a slight recovery.

Martin had a PFF rating of 56.6 last season, so there’s room for improvement. Having Martin on the squad would be a good thing for the 20s season to see how much he could improve on his overall game and how he produced with the Texans in a second season.

All of this comes back to Beasley. Beasley has not yet reached his full potential and he still needs to have the ability to be the player he was in the first few seasons of his career.

Beasley’s 2015 rookie season had a PFF rating of 70.5, a season in which he had 15 solo tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. In the second season of 16, Beasley broke out with 18 solo tackles, 16 sacks (he led the NFL) and six forced fumbles with a PFF of 76.8.

In 17, Beasley had a total of seven sacks and one forced fumble (plus 21 solo tackles), and one season later in 18, he had 11 solo tackles, six sacks, and no forced fumbles. In these two seasons, Beasley’s PFF grades were 42.2 (18) and 57.8 (17).

Beasley may not be the same player as him, but don’t you think he’s still talented and there is still a chance of a double-digit sack season? If he had a short-term contract with the Texans to revive his career – that worked for tyrant Mathieu – why shouldn’t he try to add Beasley to the 2020 list?

The Texans need a better pass rush, and Beasley in the squad would improve the defensive. This is an off-season need that needs to be addressed as much as possible.