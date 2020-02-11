How Drew Barrymore feels about SZA and Bryce Vine, naming the songs after her

Drew Barrymore‘S legacy will not only live on through her acting, but also in songs. The artists Bryce Vine and SZA named both songs after the actress. Both “Drew Barrymore” songs were successful. The actress, whose family has been in the entertainment industry since the 19th century, has appeared in several cinema hits and has her own production company.

One of the most successful films by the former child actress is E.T. the alien, Charlie’s Angels and Never Been Kissed, which affected all generations of young adults. Because of her career and cult status in Hollywood, it’s easy to understand why the actress is a fascinating subject for any artist. Wine’s song came more from his falling in love with the actress, while SZAs came from her admiration for Barrymore.

Why Everyone Loves Drew Barrymore

The song by Vine was originally released in 2017, but didn’t get more attention until August 2018. In the lyrics of the song, the girl he is with is compared to Barrymore, whom he alludes to being the “perfect woman”. The name of the actress makes that out of the chorus of the song. “Because you’re the next Drew Barry, yes, and I want more,” the rapper sings in the song. Vine was not shy about his love for actress The Wedding Singer when he explained his love for her in various interviews.

In September 2019, Barrymore surprised the rapper when he appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show with a video message in response to his song about her. The actress sent love to Vine and Clarkson and said that she appreciated the song he made about them. “Bryce, I’m such a big fan of yours and I’m so happy to be the name of one of your songs,” said Barrymore, “and I love this song so much!”

SZA describes Barrymore as an important figure in her youth

SZA released their song from the album CTRL in January 2017 and the video for the song in June this year. Barrymore seems to agree with the singer’s use of her name. The actress even appeared as a cameo in the video and smiled briefly at the singer as she passed. The R&B singer announced that she named the song after Barrymore because she portrays vulnerable characters. “I started to think of every movie you see Drew in. All of her roles are these amazing, kind girls who are misunderstood but just want to be loved,” said the singer.

She also wrote a “long-dramatic” letter to the actress because she felt that every role Barrymore played helped “shape” who she was. The singer’s manager never mailed the letter, but he turned to Barrymore’s team, which caused the actress to show up in the video. For her part, Barrymore posted a cute video on Instagram in which she performed SZA when she performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watching. The song finally reached number 20 on the billboard charts.