How DTC gains a lead in retail

Don’t call it a makeover yet. However, direct-to-consumer (DTC) is subject to significant changes that could help strengthen DTC’s activities for the coming years.

Personalization is one of the trends that are gaining in importance in the DTC world and reflects major changes in the retail world. A recent example comes from the world of hair care, where consumers spend around $ 87.9 billion a year on products to make their locks look good.

The role of the founder and CEO of Beauty, Zahir Dossa, found that all consumers have different hair types and hair goals, which translates into robust and different needs. All of this prepares the ground for innovations. “In 100 years, the beauty value chain will be almost unchanged and full of unnecessary middlemen,” said Dossa.

Personalization and Instagram

This is a major reason why Dossa’s company is committed to proposing to develop a more functional DTC model – essentially a better way to tailor consumers to the right hair care products. Functional buyers conduct online surveys – an integral part of today’s DTC website. The survey is designed to help customers create a hair profile: they answer questions about hair structure (straight, curly, dry, greasy, etc.) and how they want to change the biological material on their scalp (more volume, depth conditioning, length, etc.) ) The consumer can also customize the color and smell of his shampoo.

However, personalization in the direct-to-consumer world does not guarantee retail success. How many companies involved in DTC have learned – and how Function of Beauty is learning – scaling is a big challenge. Sure, other DTC operators are turning to tactics like pop-up shops or wholesale relationships with stationary operators, but as Dossa explained, his company’s bespoke products and core value are not well suited for physical retail.

“We could have store experiences or partner with retailers, but then we could not achieve economies of scale or hypergrowth,” Dossa told Glossy. “One of the victims of making personalized products is that if we want to scale, we have to do things automatically – but this requires a more central model.”

Candles also offer DTC the opportunity to grow scented candles. According to Abigail Stone, founder of Otherland, the product not only represents an annual global industry worth $ 50 billion, but is also aimed at millennial consumers who are on their way to their climax. “I realized that I had the opportunity to create a modern brand with an emphasis on art while incorporating storytelling and community,” said Stone. This is one of the reasons why their direct sales company has built a loyal core of users who create a sense of narrative and community through Instagram images, in which the candles flicker on wooden bookshelves.

DTC analytics

In other parts of retail, the DTC model is subject to additional changes that could ultimately affect the larger world of retail. Much of this innovation and disruption is due to better analytical skills. A current example comes from Pepper from Los Angeles.

The company raised $ 5.6 million in seed capital from Upfront Ventures, Lerer Hippeau and Manta Ray Ventures in late 2019. This new capital is intended to strengthen Pepper’s mission to support DTC startups and digitally domestic companies. Pepper strives to help startups predict and understand the impact of their investments on the health of their business.

Finally, the potential problem with DTC brands is that the name denies the difficulty of reaching and attracting consumers. This is a special challenge for unknown up-and-coming brands and becomes more difficult the denser the field.

If DTC were an aspiring thoroughbred, the bettors would probably put more money on it. This sales method promises not only to become bigger in the coming years, but also to become much more intelligent.

