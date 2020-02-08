How each candidate approached the New Hampshire debate

After the Iowa caucus disaster, each candidate came to the New Hampshire debate with something to prove.

Whether it was to save a victory or bury the loss, seven presidential candidates took the floor to sell themselves to primary voters.

Here are their strategies:

Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg has just overtaken Sanders in the Iowa caucus, making him the big winner on Monday. This victory, of course, put a huge goal on his back. Buttigieg has provided clearly prepared responses to many of these attacks, in particular criticism of his youth and inexperience, defining himself as someone who is ready to face the stress of the presidency of the future.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

For Sanders in particular, it was a night that he had to present himself as a unifier. After former Vice President Joe Biden’s disappointing arrival in the caucus, Sanders sought to mix his competitor’s stumbles with his own good positioning in New Hampshire and Nevada to pose as the new favorite. This required moving away from his usual tactics of calling himself a foreign candidate and anti-establishment. In a particularly notable moment to reach the center, he promised a compromise with the Republicans on common ground, a page directly extracted from Biden’s book.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Warren had a solid and competent performance as usual – but struggled to find airtime. Her third place finish in Iowa was largely overlooked in race coverage, so she was treated as a non-threat on the stage of the debate. No question appeared to spark any fighting of which she would be a part, and she only answered questions when asked questions directly.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Biden was notably inflamed throughout the debate. He got angry when Buttigieg questioned his accomplishments, faced with President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, with Sanders’ explanation of how to pay for health care. He has clearly been trained to build passion after an extremely soft show in Iowa, and tries to energize his followers.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Klobuchar is a good, reliable debater, but that didn’t help much in appearing in the polls. So she was faced once again with the task of showing voters why they should support her. Tonight, it hammered its legislative efficiency and its electoral successes, presenting itself as stable, reliable and efficient. She also mixed a healthy dose of emotional anecdotes, posing as the presidential woman.

Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Yang did what he usually does: stuck in large blows and conveyed his personal sympathy. He was absent from the last debate, but scrambled for support to return to it.

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Steyer has constantly returned to the need to attack Trump rather than democratic internal strife. A generous reading of this is that Steyer does not want the Democrats to weaken each other before the general election. One less generous is that criticizing Trump is always a reliable line of applause.