How Easy Offices and Croud paved the way for international expansion with SEO and PPC

Croud won the “Integrated SEO & PPC” category at the Drum Search Awards Europe 2019 with his campaign for easy offices. Here the agency reveals the challenges and strategies that were used to implement this successful project.

The challenge

Easy Offices was founded in 1999 and is one of the leading specialist advisors for serviced offices in the UK. They work with office companies in London and across the UK to provide temporary offices for businesses that need quick and flexible decisions.

Easy Offices turned to Croud to become the world’s largest real estate broker. This would be the first time that the company has created brand awareness through SEO and gained a foothold outside the UK.

The strategy

As a long-time search engine marketing partner of Easy Offices, Croud has had success with various SEO and PPC tactics across the UK account. Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) had proven particularly successful in the UK. They led to a 7% increase in leads compared to the previous month and a 5% increase in requests for easy offices in this market.

However, DSA relies on a well-developed website with a lot of relevant content, and the Easy Offices website contained little or no content for the rest of the world and was not indexed. This meant that Google could not crawl the website to run DSA and there was no content to support the domain’s visibility on SERPs with international markets.

That’s why Croud’s PPC and SEO teams worked closely together to develop a data-based strategy to increase visibility and conversions outside the UK.

We had to make sure that the global PPC budget was used efficiently while increasing the organic traffic to your website in markets outside the UK. Through an integrated, data-driven approach, the team was looking for a way to optimize paid and organic search activity to drive more impressions, clicks, and conversions while reducing costs.

The campaign

The first step was to understand how to prioritize the markets where content should be created and opened for indexing by Google to help Easy Offices expand globally.

We combined organic and paid data to understand which markets should be prioritized in terms of global content production. To determine the gradual introduction of SEO in different markets, the Croud team conducted a search landscape analysis to better understand the current competition (using PPC competitors) and the commercial value of each market.

This analysis included looking at metrics such as:

Total search volume for ranking keywords per market

Level of competition in every market

Average cost-per-click (CPC) for each market

Total cost of capturing total search volume in each market using PPC (using CPC x search volume per keyword)

Number of requests from PPC for each market

Number of PPC offers for each market

Total PPC sales for each market

Average transaction value of PPC for each market

Following this analysis, we looked at which markets were over-indexed across the averages of the above metrics, with each market being given an overall percentage of rollout priority to determine a list of the top three markets. This list was filtered to initially only include English-speaking markets, which made the most sense for the business as a whole.

From this analysis, we determined that Australia – with a rollout priority of 89% determined by below-average competition and an above-average CPC for PPC for visibility – made the most sense as our original target content production market ,

The next step was to create search-driven content that targeted PPC-related terms. We’ve analyzed a PPC search query report that has been running over the past 12 months to understand search behavior in the local market. This approach meant that all of the content produced was data-driven and covered keywords that have been shown to produce results for PPC in the Australian market. This data was also used to answer the top-selling inquiries on four product landing pages.

We then used our global Croudie network, Croud’s unique network of over 2,000 on-demand digital marketing specialists, to create localized, clear copies for 12 Australian cities and 83 office centers in those cities. We continuously reviewed the best performing ad copy and provided insight into the metadata optimization of the new pages, including page titles, meta descriptions and H1 tags.

After the newly created content was published and indexed, the team was ready to place dynamic search ads in Australia to take advantage of the relevant content that is now on the Easy Offices website for the Australian market.

The results

DSA was launched in Australia in early September 2018 and achieved impressive results across the board for Easy Offices. Looking at the four months before the start (May – August 2018) compared to the four months after the start (September – December 2018), Easy Offices achieved the following results regarding its PPC activities in Australia:

Impressions increased by 1,321%

608% more clicks

Average cost per click decreased 20%

Conversions up 440%

With such impressive results, this strategy is now being introduced in other international markets for easy offices and is on the best way to becoming the world’s largest broker for office space.

“Croud has a really integrated approach to digital marketing and this campaign is a great example of the synergy between the SEO and PPC teams. With an intelligent and methodical approach to the challenge of driving international visibility and requests for easy offices, Croud has positioned us well to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s number one broker, and we look forward to further expanding this approach more markets. “- Digital Director, Easy Offices

