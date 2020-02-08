How English slave owners made Barbados the world’s first slave society

Barbados became the world’s first slave society when Britain’s first slave owners built the country with slavery.

Prof. Hilary Beckles from the University of the Antilles noted that it was a historical event as there is a difference between a slave society and a society with slaves.

“All societies in the hemisphere had enslaved people, except Barbados

was the first to be built and supported entirely on African enslavement

without an alternative system of economic development, ”he submitted in a BBC documentary.

The slave system was ruthlessly enforced from the start. A document from 1661 known as Barbados slave code The book, written by the island’s most powerful slave owners, gives an insight into their thinking.

The slave code via BBC

The first page described Africans as pagan, brutal and

dangerous types of people who show that their racism is based on hatred of Africans

and self-interest.

According to Prof. Beckles, the British came with an already racist view of other people, especially Africans. They added that based on this way of thinking, they built their slave economy.

The code also describes reprisals by slave owners against acts of

Resistance.

The code also stated that when a Negro offered to commit or beat a crime white or christian, he should be flogged in the first instance, severely flogged and his nose split with a hot iron that was used on part of his face in the second instance.

With the English, who invest capital in the plantations

Not only did they want to do slave labor, they also wanted to make a profit. You have therefore implemented

a violent oppressive capitalist system.

“Barbados is an incubator, an experiment that has shown that it is possible,” said Prof. Beckles great experiment in human terror was practiced first. “

The slave code via BBC

Because of the success of slavery in Barbados, the British spread

the slave code in the Caribbean and the colonies.

Jamaica’s National Institute has a rare collection that

how slave owners enforced the code.

Shackles are shown that prevented slaves from escaping. It also shows the medieval tools used to suppress people, including shackles that cut through the other leg when the wearer tried to run.

Leg shackle via BBC

Lauris Codling from the Jamaican Institute also showed a face

Marking tool used to stamp or mark the faces of slaves. There are

also put a mouthrest on the tongue that snaps into place on the back of the

Mouth.

The cruel tool and oppression system shows that slaves are

were afraid and tried to flee, knocked their wish out of them.