How Equipped With Delhi To Deal With Coronavirus Positive Cases – Delhi News

The Delhi government on Thursday tightened restrictive restrictions to prevent the spread of new coronavirus disease in the community (Covid-19) by banning the gathering of more than 20 people and ordered the closure of all dining restaurants in the national capital by March 31st.

The Delhi government has arranged 768 beds in various hospitals for coronavirus patients. Of those 57 are currently occupied. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that there are 550 isolation beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients in Delhi government hospitals, of which 40 beds are occupied with suspected cases.

There are 95 beds available in central government hospitals, 67 of which were occupied by suspected Covid-19 patients, he added.

The government is disinfecting buses, ISBTs and the metro daily, the chief minister said. Here are some more measures the government has put in place to check for coronavirus outbreaks:

* Manual punching for those in home quarantine

* Neighbors and RWAs of those in home quarantine who need to be notified

* Mandatory thermal inspection in public places

* Required reporting of suspicious cases to telephone line numbers; ambulances to pick up suspects at thermal control stations if a person reports that they may have had recent contact with a person who returned after visiting a high-risk country

* FIR for Home Quarantine Violation

* The private sector is advised to work from home whenever possible

* Prepares for mapping available beds, fans in public, private hospitals

* Promotion of contactless digital transactions (UPI etc.)

* All shopping malls should be disinfected daily, with sufficient means of cleaning available at the entrances

The decisions, which, in addition to government orders to close all educational facilities, weekly markets, cinemas, gyms, nightclubs and spas, were made at a meeting chaired by Lt. Col. Anil Baijal on Thursday to review preventative measures taken by the city government against the spread of the virus.

