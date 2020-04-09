How Event Planners Avoid Coronavirus Conflicts This Fall

Now everyone has a COVID cancellation story. Last year, the South by Southwest Festival, which attracted more than 400,000 people in Austin and generated $ 355 million in revenue, was canceled a week before its launch. The Scripps National Spellingby final, with hundreds of students each year, has been suspended. The Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled for the first time since it began in 1956.

And this fall, everyone will talk about the COVID conflict. This is because there are countless events scheduled for fall. For example, Kentucky Derby, Boston Marathon, Coachella, Essence Festival of Culture, Rock Hall of Fame Introductory Ceremony, My Friend’s Wedding, Offsite Company, Son School Musical. Few.

My job as a quantitative futurist is to investigate the future, and the process is rooted in confronting uncertainties both inside and outside the organization. Event organizers will be wise to tackle situations like Futurism now, considering all the potential causes of confusion and the short-term effects of a pandemic.

The best way to achieve this is to ask a lot of questions.

The first thing to consider is autumn, a misch mash for sporting events, holidays, back-to-school activities, industry meetings, budget planning, and so on, for most people. Seasons have little room for additional activities. The organizer starts by asking themselves whether the rescheduled event will be successful in such a crowded field.

If they decide to move forward, they should then consider logistics. The questions they should ask themselves include: How does a large number of concurrent events affect the availability of critical services? Are audiovisual staff available for rent less and can I make full use of staging, lighting and A / V equipment? If catering needs surge, will existing catering supply chains buckle under additional pressure? Will competition in the venue be fierce? If so, can the price go up? Does the spring event budget make sense in autumn? Do I need a health check for a large event? If so, who protects the privacy of attendees? What is their data governance policy?

Second, planners need to consider how receptive the target audience is. How does a crowded autumn affect people’s openness to new experiences and ideas? Do people look for something exciting and novel, or do they want something comfortable and approachable? After a few months of social distance, do they want to quickly become a crowded group? Do they want to have a proper safety verification system to ensure that they do not jeopardize our health? What is the probability that people will experience event fatigue?

Organizers must also consider the short-term economic impact. How much do people pay for activities if depression-level unemployment falls into a prolonged recession? Do companies reserve the budget for professional events? How does event spending compete with the holiday shopping season? If the organizers have to charge higher ticket prices to cover costs, does it make their organizations vulnerable to public criticism?

This does not mean that the event is completely canceled. They are an important part of the local economy, not to mention the sought after opportunities for face-to-face learning and fellowship. But that means that organizations need to seriously consider approaches in light of risk. Fall COVID-19 revival, missed earnings forecasts, and postpone again.

When all of us are dealing with devastating uncertainty, navigating radically new ideas may seem unwise. But paradoxically, this is a great opportunity to innovate. If organizations can recognize risks early, they can turn risks into present and future opportunities.

Amy Webb is a quantitative futurist, professor of strategic foresight at the Stern School of Business at New York University, and CEO of the Future Today Institute. Follow her on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

