How far does the $ 1,200 recovery test go? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Uncle Sam will soon earn $ 1,200 in resuscitation tests for millions of Americans. But many say it’s not enough to cover their bills.

Retired teacher Karen Diehl, who lives in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania, expects to receive a check. But the 56-year-old, who is on Social Security, doesn’t expect $ 1,200 in relief to cover his bills for long.

He has spent more money on groceries because his recently graduated son has stayed home because his workplace has been put on hold as a result of a coronavirus pandemic. He has also lost $ 800 in recent weeks from several dog care jobs that have been canceled due to social distance.

“I am confident that the dog’s outdoor work will generate additional income. You can’t survive disability benefits alone, ”Diehl says. “An incentive check would help cover food and utility expenses, but if a $ 1,200 check is a one-time thing, it’s not enough for most people.”

According to a new Bankrate.com report, nearly a third of U.S. adults who expect to receive a stimulus check that the money would not be enough to maintain financial well-being for one month.

About 80% say getting an inspection would be very important (50%) or somewhat important (30%) to their short-term financial situation, according to a survey of 1,455 adults, 994 of whom anticipate receiving a stimulus as part of a CARES inspection.

Half of them think they use the fee to pay monthly bills such as rent, mortgage or utilities. Other common plans include paying for daily necessities such as food, medicine or supplies (41%), adding money to savings (30%) and using it to pay off debt (25%).

“These payments are considered very important to millions of households, but it’s not something people expect to maintain for a very long time,” says Greg McBride, chief analyst at Bankrate.com.

Emergency checks can be as high as $ 1,200 per person, $ 2,400 for a couple who leave taxes together, and $ 500 per dependent child.

Those who already suffer from income disruptions will be paid for daily necessities and monthly obligations, McBride added.

Less than a third of those waiting to receive a stimulus payment believe that cash flows would help maintain their financial well-being from one month to less than three months.

About 11% believe they will keep them from three months to less than five months and 11% believe it would help maintain their financial well-being for at least five months. Another 14% are unsure how long they will be able to maintain their financial security.

Cushioning emergency savings is a much-needed step for many households. Even before the pandemic forced the economy to a halt, only 41% of Americans were able to pay the unplanned $ 1,000 cost of savings, McBride says.

A record 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, the Department of Labor said layoffs accelerated with the outbreak. Another wave of job losses is likely in the coming weeks, experts warn, as travel restrictions remain in place and companies remain stuck across the country.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Americans who have made a direct deposit with the IRS will receive payment by the third week of April. For those who are not, checks will be mailed and arrival may take longer.