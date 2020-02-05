How far is Zion Williamson’s NBA?

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

According to my 83-year-old Chinese NBA superfan grandmother, Zion Williamson is “very new, very young, a phenomenon.” After missing the first four months of the season while rehabilitating a meniscus tear and literally learning to walk again, Williamson has demonstrated the amazing cocktail of size and explosiveness that made it the obvious first choice in last year’s draft; or, as my grandmother says: “He was hurt until he wasn’t – now he just started and scored a lot of points.”

Zion is a perfect cube weighing 6.6 and 284 pounds. He is the first elite athlete to be built in Minecraft. There is considerable dismay at its size – Mark Jackson, who has neither a chin nor a nine chin, has spent most of his debut calling Zion a fat tub – but this annoyance goes largely wrong with who Zion is as a player. It is built like a Hess truck and moves like a hot wheel. His skills are perfectly matched to maximize his physical gifts. Zion at 280 pounds is a transformational force; Hip-sized Zion, where he could shop from J. Crew, is probably a Peking duck. With an average of 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 26.3 minutes, Zion quickly announced itself as an elite player in six games. Here are five reasons why Zion was worth the wait – and the weight.

internal evaluation

Zion is double awake on a Thursday afternoon; In other words, he has a big butt and knows how to use it. Even though he shoots the ball as if he was wearing a parka (he hasn’t made a thirty-two since his debut), Zion has proven to be an extremely efficient scorer as he is unstoppable near the edge – even Daniel Theis, no withered Lily cannot stop Zion from plunging into the basket for the layup. Watch Zion dig his shoulder into Theis, bury him deep in the mantle, and end a tough battle. Slightly more than 80 percent of his attempts come to the edge within a meter and he makes 68 percent of these attempts. This productive finishing suggests latent latitude for him to grow – 84.6 percent of Zion’s attempts to shoot occur when he is closely or very closely guarded (i.e. with a defender within four feet of him) , It not only converts spoon-fed open looks; Rather, he demonstrates a gentle touch that could ultimately prove a success outside of the restricted area. He drives the boat like his colleague Megan Thee Stallion: January and February have become his belated hot summer.

Offensive rebounding:

A very real value: 81.3 percent of Zion’s shots either go into the basket or are rebounded by Zion itself. Against the spurs, he transformed the Jakob Poeltl center, a well-meant and relatively graceful center, into a tall garden gnome. Poeltl, who was six inches taller than Zion, slightly refused the first shot, but could hardly orientate himself before Zion inhaled the board and scored a goal. Though below average for a tall man, Zion’s weight pushes the defenders to hit the ball with his quick reactions and quick second jump. His offensive rebound rate of 12.7 percent ranks fifth in the league ; On the glass, he is a one-man swarm of 30 to 50 wild boars.

PASS

Zion’s immersion made him a meme; his rating made him a star; His death will make him a future MVP. Zion’s current average of 1.4 assists per game undercuts his true ability and can be attributed to the fact that he still adapts to the complexity and speed of NBA defense. As the linchpin of simple dribble transfers, it is easy to use and has the same concise feel that it showed at Duke. Of course, he is never confused with people like Ben Simmons or Luka Dončić, but Zion is a capable passerby. Within minutes of the first tip in his first game, a simple post-entry to Zion forced the Spurs to construct a panicked on-the-fly switch and allow Brandon Ingram to directly cut the resulting fault line. Of course, Zion, who processed all of this in real time, hit his teammate on the basket with great strides. Instead of a jump shot, Zion’s passing can make the field confusing for him – defenders will be more reluctant to rave about it if Zion can take them apart by recognizing open teammates.

OFF-BALL CAPABILITY

To nobody’s surprise, Zion is a deadly cutter. Because it can jump inappropriately high, it gives ball players more scope for mistakes in their deliveries. Against Memphis, he set up a headstrong blow from Jrue Holiday, caught it behind the backboard, switched it to the other hand and changed a layup. In total, he scored 1.41 points per editing possession; No player matches both volume and accuracy in this type of game. This ability to score points without a ball gives him defensive gravity at all times despite his questionable knight. This off-ball awareness – this ability to weave in and out of dangerous areas – is a blessing for his teammates. When he plays, the team’s offensive rating increases by more than 10 points per 100 possessions. Similarly, the pels receive an average of three assists per 100 possessions, and their shot quality (the team’s expected effective field target percentage) increases by two percentage points when on the field. While Zion himself is an accomplished bucket getter, his true worth may be inferred from his ability to create easy opportunities for his teammates by just being there.

DUNKING

Yes, I know you were just waiting for this section. Here are all 12 as a reward.