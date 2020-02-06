How far will Trump go after the impeachment?

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump was acquitted of his crimes on Wednesday for impeachment – but could the unpredictable president now decide that he is above the law?

The question depends on a nervous, divided Washington.

The history books note that the majority of the Republican Senate has made no guilty verdict on the two allegations.

For Trump, these votes are confirmation of his insistence that he did nothing wrong to get Ukraine to put pressure on democratic election rival Joe Biden.

But several Republicans also admit that Trump’s behavior was wrong, if not incontestable. One of them, Mitt Romney, broke the line to be convicted.

And with the dissolution of the impeachment court, Trump’s critics said, the unbridled president will likely abuse his office without fear.

“He won’t change,” said Adam Schiff, the Democratic congressman who led the impeachment process. “A man with no character or ethical compass will never find his way.”

Republican strategist Rick Trump on Wednesday wrote a Daily Beast column in which he imagined an “untied and untied” Trump dreaming that “revenge would come.”

Since his shock that came to power in 2016, Trump has enjoyed breaking norms – or, as critics say, laws.

This ranges from the public oath to the advance of the Byzantine scheme in Ukraine against Biden, which ultimately led to his impeachment.

Trump has a business background in which the CEO is used to getting what he wants. As the personality of a reality TV show, he played the role of an almighty boss who just fired his employees with a fingertip.

With no political experience, he has clearly criticized the traditions, the endless rules, and the numerous levels of security that surround the presidency.

In the early days, journalist Bob Woodward reported, wild helpers would literally steal damaged documents from Trump’s desk before he could sign them, like a letter that abruptly ended a trade deal with South Korea.

One by one, those who pushed back out of the White House disappeared. If they did not resign like Secretary of Defense James Mattis, they would be fired like national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump also enforced his will in front of the White House.

A major investigation into his commercial and political relations with Russians – and allegations that his campaign worked with Kremlin activists – ended in whimpering.

His impeachment process, launched by Democrats after a whistleblower exposed the secret machinations in Ukraine, also came to an end.

Trump had again proven to be stronger.

Republican Senator Susan Collins was one of several of her party that criticized Trump’s actions with Ukraine. However, your hope is that the experience will temper his future behavior.

“I think the president learned from this case,” she said. “The president has been charged. It’s a pretty big lesson. “

Another Republican Senator, Joni Ernst, says Trump will likely “go through the right channels” from now on if he makes foreign contacts, unlike his Ukrainian tenure.

Schiff and many others on his side have no such trust. “He has done it before and he will do it again,” said the Democrat.

Maureen Dowd, an experienced New York Times columnist and often devastating Trump critic, described Trump as “Godzilla” who is ready to go wild.

“The Republican Party has now lost any control it could have over this president, any control it could have. It’s gone.”

However, John Mueller, a professor of political science at Ohio State University, said Washington’s political class needed to take a deep breath.

“I doubt that Trump will be more independent,” said Müller.

“He already knows all immigration and customs regulations, etc.,” he said. “He may have learned his lesson.”