How Father’s Last Message Motivated Holocaust Survivors to Record His Memory

In 60 minutes this week, Leslie Star reports on efforts to preserve the memory of Holocaust survivors so that questions from future generations can be answered. One of the most notable people we met while working on this story was the Holocaust survivor Max Eisen. He lives in Toronto, but traveled to Los Angeles for a five-day intensive interview with the USC Shore Foundation team. The teenager, and the horror he experienced as a slave worker in the camp.

Eisen time and interview footage are entered into a database and processed. This will allow future people to ask him his own questions, and artificial intelligence algorithms will get the right answer from the database and allow real-time conversations to continue with him-forever To.

In the tragic loss, cruelty, and fear of wartime, Eisen also had a kind act, one of which saved his life. In the clip above, seeing Eisen talking about a Polish surgeon who believes in his survival, he told us about the last words his father told him when he last left , It helped him to participate in the project.

“So my father blessed me, it’s a Jewish family custom, when I came back from the synagogue on Friday night, and if I managed to survive, I told me I had to tell the world what happened. ” “This was the last thing my father told me.”

Eisen turned 91 in March. Until a few weeks ago, when the coronavirus stopped all gatherings, he maintained an amazing travel and speaking schedule and shared his story widely. He has also written a memoir called “By Chance Alone”.

