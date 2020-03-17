How Foods on Wheels is serving seniors all through a pandemic

Closing silver cafe internet sites, acquiring seniors signed up for property supply

SPOKANE CO., Clean. — With seniors at a bigger possibility of infection for COVID-19, the Bigger Spokane County Foods on Wheels has manufactured some slight improvements to how it operates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GSC Meals on Wheels will close its 12 silver cafe spots by Friday in buy to follow the suggested social distancing guidelines. When meal recipients showed up for dinner Monday evening, GSC Foods on Wheels had them indication-up to have their foods shipped specifically to dwelling.

In spite of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Washington, GSC Meals on Wheels will continue on providing very hot meals each day to its seniors. Nonetheless, in the party that the group is quick on volunteers to make its every day shipping and delivery operates, Meals on Wheels can produce seven frozen meals when for every week. Due to the fact GSC Foods on Wheels provides to all corners of the county, this is a company some seniors already get edge of.

Anybody fascinated in volunteering to provide meals to seniors is questioned to phone GSC Foods on Wheels at 509-924-6976 to get signed up for a schooling orientation.

