How founders elevate CEOs

Can a first founder evolve from an early stage CEO to a high growth CEO? Absolutely.

As a rule, VCs typically invest in founders. Another (albeit unforgiving) rule is that with a given startup one of the founding partners will always be – and sometimes arbitrarily – the CEO. Being a good founder, however, does not necessarily amount to being a good CEO, even in an early stage business. Founders usually have a great idea, a North Star guidance and a relentless drive, but they don’t have a full market outlook and organizational know-how. A good CEO will almost always have these qualities as well as an extra set of skills. either its organizational structure or an astonishing perception of the finances of a particular market. However, even a founder with all the required “managerial talents” still needs help. For most founders, it’s a matter of role development. For VCs trying to identify potential growth companies, development is critical.

As an investor, it is not always easy to know the kind of CEO you have in your hands. Sometimes, for better or worse, they are abundant. However, at other times, the “saying” is more subtle. Chris Young, general partner here at Revel Partners, wrote a middle ground where he identified some features and characteristics common to big CEOs. He also noted indicators that should send red flags that a founder may lack a clear understanding of the complexity of growing a business or, more importantly, the way results are delivered.

He refers to good CEOs as “race car drivers”. They have the ability to clearly and concisely explain the business vision and display not only an exciting product description and roadmap, but also market / customer feedback and alignment. They were also able to hire leadership and effectively outsource and delegate responsibility that goes beyond mere alignment of co-founders and initial team communication. They had a proven understanding of market opportunity and competitiveness as well as a defined TAM complemented by a prudent bottom-up approach to mass TAM attack, by industry, geography, land / extension, use case etc.

However, one of the most important questions to be answered when evaluating a founder is whether he, as a disruptor or visionary, still recognizes the value of working with the board, clients and team and understands how this helps to succeed. This is why leadership experience is perhaps the most important quality you can look for in a CEO and a founder.

Experience, confidence and a combination of flexibility and commitment can help founders and CEOs identify the pitfalls and obstacles and tackle them with contingency plans to help them avoid or respond. Finding founders who have experience and flexibility gives investors confidence that, despite any other weaknesses they might otherwise have, their “ability” and background can be used to help them navigate the ups and downs of growth and growth. market volatility.

This is perhaps the reason why founders get better ratings a second time and often get funds faster. They tend to be more successful because they do not have to go through the same learning curve as CEOs do for the first time.

Can a first founder evolve from an early stage CEO to a high growth CEO? Absolutely. It often comes down to how smart, curious and flexible this person is. Sometimes it’s as simple as it’s available. Communicating with some CEOs on a weekly or bi-monthly basis can be a challenge, especially with former CEOs. However, this kind of consistent communication with the right investors, those with set up / operating experience, can be invaluable when sailing is injured.

Abused CEOs tend to be more receptive to coaching. They understand the value of working with a board and the need to challenge their instincts. This tendency may stem mainly from the desire to manage investors, but they are often just more aware of their own blind spots because they have been there before and have done so.

An inexperienced founder / CEO can pierce through this level of communication. Often, they will see the company as their business and feel that they themselves can find the way forward around a particular problem. There is a stubborn man who follows this attitude and can be devastating. Knowing how to hire and fire or grow a business and join a board is something that CEOs only really learn by doing. When you do not have this courteous experience, it is crucial to have a sound board in the form of investors as an alternative. They can serve as a bridge to the kind of experience that experienced CEOs tend to bring to the table.

When VCs evaluate companies and CEOs, talent and intelligence matter. But so is the willingness and willingness to challenge narrow beliefs. Occasionally you will find that the diamond in the rough – that veteran race car driver loaded with skill and understanding – will often, however, find a founder with many raw talents but very little in the way of experience. VCs can help these CEOs evolve by bringing a wealth of understanding and know-how to the table and helping them combine shared experience with their own raw talent. But only if the founder is ready to learn first, to adjust and temper his optimism with practicality and realism.