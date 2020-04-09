How Freddy Krueger took over the Channel Channel show

No one plans on taking a vacation on Elm Street, so the man known for playing Freddy Krueger certainly doesn’t seem like an option for a show for Travel Channel.

But throw in the history of networking on the network by pointing out where people are looking, and this is nothing but a dream. Airing Thursday, “The True Terror with Robert Englund” has the shocking image presenting a show that highlights some of the most scary – and real – of American history.

How did all this happen?

“I get this message, I’m interested in the Travel Channel, and I’m slowing down, traveling a lot, I’m doing cinemas around the world, festivals and comics comforts,” he told TooFab. “I can tell I’ve heard that I’m a real traveler.”

According to Englund, the idea came from producers who were fans of “Mysolies Mysolies” and “The Twilight Zone” and the acquisition of their own agent Robert Stack or Rod Serling. “They felt for me because I carried so many bags, made horrible movies, fiction and fantasy movies,” Robert said.

“I’m old, … I have a bit of a Vincent accent that I keep, persona. Little Klaus Kinski and they’ll give me a little bit of Rod Serling string in some of the shows I go to and some cloth covers in the show “He added.” I really like the idea. “

While it has been a bit of a challenge to bring a little of this horror marketing to the camera work for the series, Englund says the biggest challenge is finding the right mix, listening and, at times, sinning in his narrative. For guidance, he turned to “Dateline” and took directions from host Lester Holt for finding that balance.

“He can do it quickly,” Englund noted.

The series is already launching the Travel Channel and has become an experience for its hosts, who love the “real terror” of the premise.

“There is a historical gap that we have and that historical gap, it gives us knowledge, a view that Americans believe,” he explained. “We believe in superstitions, we know less. Science does not seem to be advancing, medicine does not seem to progress, but all these stories are articles in newspapers all over America.”

His personal favorite from the first season: a section on smallpox that notes “It’s not because of what’s happening now.” Englund said the ongoing process of reviewing live burials and notes on major corruption perpetrated by those who have benefited from dying – though apparently dead – died within days.

“The coffee maker, the guy who pushes the ear, the gravedigger, these guys are all in the cahoots,” he noted.

Instead of taking the show for a second season, Englund said he wants to get out of the studio and into the field. “I hope to go on the road with them, if we do another season,” he said. “I love holding a sword of the old Civil War, doing something with ghosts in Gettysburg!”

“The Real Terrorist With Robert Englund” was a Thursday on the Travel Channel.