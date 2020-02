[how-gabby-barrett-of-american-idol-became-the-rising-star-of-music]

%MINIFYHTML3858978f9d69932f3b98763074cea9dc11%

%MINIFYHTML3858978f9d69932f3b98763074cea9dc12%

atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write(' '); Phillip Phillips

After Idol, the star climbed to the top of the charts with her single “Home,quot;, which also served as a theme song for the NBC coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympics. And, more recently, the star married her girlfriend, Hannah Blackwell, in a small ceremony surrounded by his family and friends.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Casey Abrams

The contestant of season 10 only finished sixth, and that was partly because the judges used their only save of the season five weeks before, but he was a cult favorite. He acted in the Idols Tour live, cut a version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,quot; with Haley Reinhart, finalist (and rumored to be calling), and finally signed with the jazz label Concord. His self-titled debut album was released in 2012, and more recently, the star released an album called I put a Spell on You, in which it offers a touching version of popular successes.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for GLAAD Adam Lambert

If advertising were a prize, the controversial runner-up of the eighth season is a Grand Slam winner. Since his time on the reality show, he released two albums, topped two tours, received countless nominations (including a Grammy gesture), followed in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury spinning as Queen’s leader and even starred in Fox’s remake. The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Not forgetting that he briefly completed as a guest judge in Idol. More recently, the singer helped open the 2019 Oscars with a presentation of “We Will Rock You,quot; and “We Are the Champions.”



John Shearer / WireImage Gabby Barrett

After arriving third in season 16 of Idol, the country singer “I Hope,quot; is finishing an album and is on its way in 2020. “I’m excited to play Stagecoach. And traveling with Brad Paisley is the icing on everything,” he told E! News. “It’s crazy to go on tour with him.”

John Salangsang / Invision / AP Kris Allen

Almost eclipsed in the media by his extravagant second place, Adam Lambert, the champion of the eighth season has had a silent success with his second self-titled album. Released in November 2009, debuted at no. 11 on the Billboard 200, and one of his singles, “I Need to Know,” recently appeared in an episode of The Vampire Diaries. Meanwhile, the star has been growing in his family, having received a daughter in 2016.

Larry Busacca / WireImage Crystal Bowersox

Runs up to Lee DeWyze in season nine, Janis Joplin’s rocker married musician Brian Walker and released her first album, Daughter of the Farmer, in December 2010. He lost his label contract when RCA dissolved Arista, J Records and Jive Records, but made his acting debut in the second season of ABC Test body. In May 2013, the singer separated from her husband. After his divorce, he told The Boot that his second album was “the next chapter of my life,quot;.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images Fantasia Barrino

This artist has had a good amount of drama, but has also had a good amount of success in the years after her time in Idol. The singer says she was able to find happiness by marrying herself, before committing to marry her husband Kendall Taylor in 2015. While she was on the talk show Harry, the star said: “I married myself because I felt that before true love could come, I needed to learn to love myself again, so for me I forgot about myself.” More recently, he delivered a musical tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy along with Yolanda Adams and Andra Day.

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images Elliott Yamin

After American idol, the fifth season finalist, who had a hit with the song “Wait for You,quot;, went to Angola where he worked alongside former Idol Judge Kara DioGuardi to raise awareness about Malaria No More. Elliott also made news in 2010 after experiencing the earthquake in Chile and living to tweet about it.

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images Clay Aiken

The second runner-up of the season announced that he was gay in September 2008 after fathering a son (through in vitro fertilization), Parker, with his partner Jaymes Foster. Since then, the famous redhead went from music to politics, even in a failed career for Congress in 2016. After losing in the elections, the singer released a documentary about his trip. Apart from his time in politics, he remains very similar with his cheeky comments about people and things, including American idol and fellow contestants like Adam Lambert.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Constantine Maroulis

With his big hair and even bigger voice (who can forget his enthusiastic interpretation of “Bohemian Rhapsody,quot; during the fourth season?), Constantine was perfect for Broadway Rock of Ages, so he got a Tony nominee.

David Livingston / Getty Images Jordin Sparks

The sixth season champion unleashed some serious sparks in 2007. Her Battlefield The tour took her to 35 cities in the USA. UU. and (if that wasn’t enough), he made his Broadway debut in 2010, starring in the musical In the heights. Her success and good fortune have continued, and the star gave birth to her first child with her husband Dana Isaiah in May 2018.

Youtube David Archuleta

This handsome teenager won the love of the United States when he starred in the reality show. And now he is returning love. In 2012, the star embarked on a two-year mission for the Church of Latter-day Saints in Chile. Since his return in 2014, he has continued to act.