How Georgia Football stayed one step ahead with Jamie Newman

ATHENS – Georgia Football only added Jamie Newman in January, but Kirby Smart announced that the transfer of Wake Forest graduates had been on the Bulldogs’ radar long before.

It just seemed that Newman came out of nowhere.

“We had been doing research all year round, thinking that Jake (Fromm) would have an opportunity to come out early, so we had a pool of 30 or 40 people who we thought had the potential,” said Smart at his press conference for the National Signing Day conference on Wednesday in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“Whether it was a transfer or a gradual transfer, we knew we might be in the quarterback market.”

Newman had considered moving from Wake Forest last season, an ACC head coach told DawgNation last month.

Smart probably knew that too and was one step ahead again.

The UGA staff had spoken to Newman since he entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 31, and was ready to take action when Fromm announced on January 8 that he was in favor of the 2020 NFL draft sign up.

“When Jamie entered the portal and knew he was going to be a graduate transfer, we immediately started communicating,” Smart said of what Jake would do. “

Smart said he considered QB Carson Beck, a newcomer, among the players Georgia believed had the potential to advance in the event of Fromm’s departure.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Newman and Beck are among the four scholarship quarterbacks who are competing for starting duty this spring.

Redshirt junior Stetson Bennett and redshirt newcomer D’Wan Mathis are the other fellows in the quarterback room.

Newman was over 220-of-361 last season for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 574 yards of rushing and 6 rushing touchdowns from the modified Demon Deacons spreading offense.

Newman announced his commitment to Georgia on January 11th through his Twitter account and concluded that “this trip will surely be one I will never forget!

Bulldog fans hope so.

Pro Football Focus, which measures and documents weekly college and NFL analyzes, ranked Newman as the best college football quarterback behind Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

According to a Las Vegas sports betting provider, Newman is one of the best Heisman Trophy candidates with a 14-to-1 odds. Only Oklahoma’s Lawrence, Fields, and QB Spencer Rattler had better opening rates.

ESPN GameDay analyst and former Georgia football legend David Pollack was one of the first to board the Newman hype train.

“Age is a stallion!” Pollack tweeted. “Size and athletic ability to walk with a great arm, accuracy, and phenomenal deep ball! There are not many talented people left in the country. “

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt, who provides TV analysis for the ACC network, told DawgNation: “I wouldn’t be shocked if he were the best quarterback at the Southeastern Conference next season. I think he’s so good. “

Anthony Timmons, Newman’s head coach at Graham (N.C.) High School, remembers how the new UGA graduate transfer QB was included as a starter in his program.

“Jamie has always been a chameleon, he can get on with, understand and relate to different types of people from all walks of life,” said Timmons DawgNation in an exclusive interview.

“He was always mature and got along with everyone in high school. He is a versatile, versatile young man. “

