How Georgia put together another number 1 class in 2020

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. The piece here is the first of some 300 meters above the best 2020 signing class for Georgian football.

Georgia wrapped another gutter washer at an autograph session on Wednesday. Based on the 247Sports Team Composite leaderboard, the class now becomes the nation’s leading overall group.

Kirby Smart continues to ensure that more and more talent flows to Athens as a lifeline.

Take a look at the Georgian rankings of the past four cycles on this scale:

2020 : 1

: 1 2019 : 2nd

: 2nd 2018 : 3rd

: 3rd 2017: 3rd

Would you like to go around a few of the bigger moments and storylines for makeup in the 2020 class? Read below:

The first bulldog in the class: 4-star DT Nazir Stackhouse was signed on the same day Georgia defeated Auburn on December 2, 2017 for the 2017 SEC title

First 5 stars in: That was 5-star OT Broderick Jones. It wasn’t a 5-star hotel at the time, but it would soon be. That was in late April 2018. About two months earlier, he had actually committed to Georgia, but it wasn’t a silent commitment. It was just that no one bothered to ask him about it.

hard to believe, but true: Georgia added 11 players to its 2020 class after 4-star OT Joshua Braun canceled his engagement on December 11 and added the last recruit in the class on February 5.

Will be canceled: (4) 4-star OG Akinola Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M); 4-star DT Jamil Burroughs (Alabama); 3-star ATH Corey Wren (FSU) and 4-star OG Joshua Braun (Florida)

Will be committed again: (1) 4-star DT Warren Brinson

The difficult phase of the 2020 cycle: As of August 18, 2019, the Bulldogs lifted three commitments and only received a single commitment for the class on December 15, 2019. It was about 121 days in total.

Closest to Commit, but Never (Non-5 Star RB Category): 5-star ILB Noah Sewell (Oregon)

Best month: May 2019. Why? It’s hard to beat Mekhail Sherman, OT Tate Ratledge, and DT Jalen Carter joining the class. In December 2019 there is a very honorable mention.

If we count the other 5-star signatories this month (Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington), this will be a strong competitor until May. But these were silent signers that were not announced until the All American events in January.

It can still be said that Sherman, Ratledge and Carter gave the 2020 class the foundation it needed for future elite perspectives to see exactly what Georgia was building with this group. Carter is a particularly strong sign. The case can easily be made to be as strong in position as any future bulldog in this class.

Large pulse peak: That would be July 29, 2019. When 5-star RB Kendall Milton chose Georgia, the class was dealing with a silent stealth ninja. Milton’s methods weren’t as exaggerated as Richard LeCounte III’s 2017 class, but they were just as effective. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes to win a group that could play for him during his time at UGA and win “Nattys”. Milton was also great behind the scenes of Ringo’s recruitment.

Milton even coined the infamous line “Top 2 class and I don’t speak No. 2” when he discussed the future potential for this vocal class in Athens.

flips: (1) DB Daran Branch, a 3-star company, moved from Ole Miss to Georgia earlier this week on National Signing Day. This step began after his official visit to the UGA on the penultimate recruiting weekend of the cycle.

class floods: It is impressive to take into account that Georgia admitted five members of this class (plus two more, possibly released) in June and July 2019. The Bulldogs also saw that between December 15, 2019 and February 11 members of the class joined the program, which is 16 of the 25 signatories to this group. These guys all become bulldogs within 105 days.

Kendall Milton’s engagement in Georgia on July 29, 2019 was a major impetus for the 2020 class in Athens. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

December 2, 2017 : 4 star DT Nazir Stackhouse (Stephenson / Stone Mountain, Ga.) Required , (Class number: 1 )

: , (Class number: ) April 26, 2018 : 5-star OT Broderick Jones (Lithonia / Lithonia, Ga.) Required , (2)

: , August 25, 2018 : 4 Star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern / Powder Springs, Ga.) Required. (3)

: 4 Star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern / Powder Springs, Ga.) Required. November 24, 2018 : Unrated DT Warren Brinson (IMG Academy / Bradenton, Florida) committed. (4)

: Unrated DT Warren Brinson (IMG Academy / Bradenton, Florida) committed. January 29, 2019 : Brinson gives up UGA (3)

: Brinson gives up UGA March 2, 2019 : 4 star WR Justin Robinson (Eagles Landing Christian Academy / Stockbridge, Georgia) Committed. (4)

: Committed. March 3, 2019 : 4-star QB Carson Beck (Mandarin / Jacksonville, Florida) committed , (5)

: , April 17, 2019 : 4 Star CB Jalen Kimber (Mansfield Timberview / Arlington, Tex. Commits. (6)

: 4 Star CB Jalen Kimber (Mansfield Timberview / Arlington, Tex. Commits. April 20, 2019 : 4-star upper floor Akinola Ogunbiyi (Kempner / Zuckerland, Tex.) Obliged. (7)

: 4-star upper floor Akinola Ogunbiyi (Kempner / Zuckerland, Tex.) Obliged. May 9, 2019 : 4-star OLB Mekhail Sherman (St. Johns College / Washington, DC) committed (8th)

: May 13, 2019 : 4-star OT Tate Ratledge (Darlington / Rome, GA) committed , (9)

: , May 20, 2019 : 4-star DT Jalen Carter (Apopka / Apopka, Fla.) Required , (10)

: , June 1, 2019 : 4-star DT Warren Brinson joins UGA , (11)

: , June 10, 2019 : 4-star OT Joshua Braun signed. (12)

: 4-star OT Joshua Braun signed. June 13, 2019 : 2-star PK Jared Circle (Tivy / Kerrville, Tex.) Required , (13)

: , June 20, 2019 : 4-star WR Marcus Rosemy (St. Thomas Aquinas / Fort Lauderdale, Florida) committed. (14)

: June 21, 2019 : 3-star ATH Corey Wren (John Curtis / New Orleans, La.) Committed. (15)

: 3-star ATH Corey Wren (John Curtis / New Orleans, La.) Committed. June 23, 2019 : 4-star OL Akinola Ogunbiyi moves to Texas A & M. (14)

: 4-star OL Akinola Ogunbiyi moves to Texas A & M. July 28, 2019 : 4-star orienteer Chad Lindberg (Clear Creek / League City, Texas) signed , (15)

: , July 29, 2019 : 5 star RB Kendall Milton (Buchanan / Clovis, California) committed , (16)

: , August 17, 2019 : 4-star C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (Warren Easton / New Orleans, La.) Required (17)

: September 6, 2019 : 4 Star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern / Powder Springs, Ga.) Gives Up. (16)

: 4 Star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern / Powder Springs, Ga.) Gives Up. December 3, 2019 : 3 Star ATH Corey Wren (John Curtis / New Orleans, La.) Gives Up (15)

: 3 Star ATH Corey Wren (John Curtis / New Orleans, La.) Gives Up (15) December 11, 2019 : OT Joshua Braun with 4 stars (Suwaneee / Live Oak, Fla.) Gives up on (14)

: OT Joshua Braun with 4 stars (Suwaneee / Live Oak, Fla.) Gives up on (14) December 15, 2019: 3-star upper floor Devin Willock (Paramus Catholic / Paramus, NJ) committed (15)

Early signing

NOTE: Georgia would add the signing of two more 5-star commits during this time, but they won’t be announced until their all-American events are announced.

January 2, 2020 : 5 star ATH Darnell Washington (Desert Pines / Las Vegas, Nev.) Required , (20)

: , (20) January 4, 2020 : 5 star CB Kelee Ringo (Saguaro / Scottsdale, Arizona) is required , (21)

: , (21) January 30, 2020 : 4 star RB Daijun Edwards (Colquitt County / Moultrie, Ga.) Required , (22)

: , (22) February 2, 2020 : 3 star WR Ladd McConkey (North Murray / Chatsworth, Ga.) Required , (23)

: , (23) February 5, 2020 : 3-star OL Cameron Kinnie (Collins Hill / Suwanne, Ga.) Required , (24)

: , (24) February 5, 2020: 3-star DB Daran Branch (Amite High / Amite, La.) Required, (25)

Breakdown of the 2020 signature class

Total offers: 267 ( According to 247Sports )

267 ( ) Offensive signatories : 16

: 16 Defensive signatories : 8th

: 8th Special teams signees : 1

: 1 Blue Shirts : 1

: 1 Georgia signer : 8th

: 8th Out-of-state signatories : 17

: 17 5 Stars : 4

: 4 3 stars : 6 (3 from Georgia)

: 6 (3 from Georgia) Top 50 prospects : 6

: 6 Top 100 prospects (247Sports Composite): 11

11 Prospects ranked among the top 5 in the country : 8th

: 8th Prospects ranked among the top 10 in the country: 13

Georgia Football: 2020 Class Positioning Breakdown