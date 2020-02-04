How Germany’s Gaffel harmonises tradition and innovation

Gaffel Kölsch is just one of the many delicacies that this Rheintal brewery produces.

Gaffel Becker and Co.

If you are a beer drinker with a penchant for German foam, you probably know the name Gaffel Kölsch. Maybe you served it in a characteristic round carrier – the Kölsch wreath – with a handle at the top and slits around the edge that hold large or small glasses. For a few years it was a matter of course to order one of these beers instead of a round of beer for a table when I went to a local bar with friends, mainly because Kölsch was and is a remarkably drinkable beer: crispy, spicy and not overly heavy or strong.

While Gaffel Kölsch is the best-known drink from Gaffel Becker and Co., it is by no means the only one that they produce. During a recent visit to the Rhine Valley, including a stopover in Cologne, I asked the managing director of the brewery, Heinrich Becker, some questions about its history and future.

“For us, tradition means that we also look to the future,” says Becker. “We are a family business and see ourselves as an innovative brewery that produces more than just beer. “

Paradoxically, this also means considering traditional methods and the local culture of the region where the beer is made. “In 1998 Kölsch became a protected designation of origin and extended protection to the entire EU,” explains Becker. “Kölsch is therefore a specialty and known all over the world.”

Becker compares the name of Kölsch with that of champagne. What is a Kölsch?

“In March 1986, the Cologne brewers renewed a convention that defines true Kölsch: a light, highly fermented, high-hops, light, top-fermented beer,” he explains. “It has to be served in the famous 0.2 liter, straight Kölsch glass.”

Becker adds that the brewery has tried to reconcile global appeal with a commitment to its roots. “We don’t see ourselves as an export brewery,” he says. “We are a regional brewery and serve niches internationally.”

During Becker’s time as head of the brewery, the brewery also became spirits. “In 2014 we launched our first herbal liqueur, Mamma Nero, and started the Gaffel Spirits series,” recalls Becker. This includes the memorable Papa Rhein.

Papa Rhein beer brandy (gaff)

“Papa Rhein has been around for five years,” says Becker. “The beer brandy is made from the alcohol of Gaffel Kölsch.” In particular, it is made from water in combination with Rhenish barley and hop extract. Becker notes that it can be drunk as a shot, but also recommends mixing it with lemon, sugar syrup, mandarin and mint.

Gaffel has also combined its top fermentation process with some overseas ingredients. Becker’s main example is Gaffel SonnenHopfen, which was made with Citra hops from the US state of Washington. “Traditional brewing is done in Germany,” he says. “Craft beer is a new phenomenon. Beer with citra hops was something completely new to the market. “The response was quite positive: the beer won the prestigious Golden Prize in 2017.

2020 is an exciting year for Becker, which will put the brewery’s focus on sport in the foreground. “The European Football Championship 2020 is the big topic across the continent. We are a football-oriented brewery, ”he says. This includes close cooperation with two Bundesliga teams near the brewery: Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FC Köln.

Becker also mentions that the brewery is working on a number of summer events and producing new types of beer. Finding the right balance between tradition and innovation is not always easy, but Gaffel has mastered it so far.