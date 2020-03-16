How getting rid of DeAndre Hopkins hurts the Houston Texans in 2020

The Houston Texans have traded vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, and the franchise will hurt for the reason that of that conclusion.

The Houston Texans had huge receiver Deandre Hopkins on the roster for at least the future a few seasons, and even improved than that, Hopkins is even now only 27 decades aged, which means the Texans experienced a pretty very good factor likely with 1 of the superior vast receivers in the NFL.

That all transformed Monday afternoon when the Texans and normal supervisor Invoice O’Brien traded the All-Pro wide receiver and a fourth-round draft choose this yr to the Arizona Cardinals for managing back again David Johnson, a 2020 next-spherical decide on and a 2021 fourth-spherical choose.

That explained, in his Soccer Morning in America column, Peter King on warned us all on Monday early morning, creating the following about Hopkins and the Texans maybe parting methods:

“It may possibly be just pre-draft chatter, but two groups above the weekend explained to me to look at Houston and DeAndre Hopkins, who has 3 yrs and a reasonable $40 million still left on his deal, and who’d induce only a $3-million cap strike to the Texans if they traded him.”

The Texans’ 1st select of the 2020 NFL Draft was the 57th total collection, and they will not have a to start with-spherical decide for the 2020 and 2021 drafts as they traded people picks to the Miami Dolphins when they obtained Laremy Tunsil to resolve their difficulties at still left tackle last offseason.

In 2019, Hopkins at 27 years outdated had the adhering to quantities, as some dilemma if he’s continue to as fantastic as he after was (Hopkins’ 2018 quantities are in parentheses):

• 104 receptions (115)

• 1,165 yards (1,572)

• 11.2 yards for each reception (13.7)

• 7 touchdowns (11 touchdowns).

Hopkins had four dropped passes in ’19 and had 387 yards after capture, with his prime reception becoming 43 yards. The large receiver also averaged 77.7 yards for every activity getting, as he was targeted 150 instances.

So, of course, the figures of Hopkins did drop from 2018 to 2019, but for the Texans to trade the ideal extensive receiver in franchise record not named Andre Johnson is a big conclusion to make, and it was the completely wrong selection to make as perfectly.

The Texans currently really don’t have the greatest keep track of record when it comes to large receivers being wholesome, with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills every single missing various online games. There is also DeAndre Carter, who is not a leading-tier extensive receiver, and Keke Coutee may possibly not even be on the roster this approaching year.

We all know the Texans have difficulties elsewhere on the roster — primarily the continuance of rebuilding the offensive line and correcting the protection — but in trading Hopkins, who particularly will Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson toss the football to following season?

Perhaps this is with blinders on, but Hopkins is not in close proximity to completed in the NFL, and the Texans needed him on the offense, due to the fact most of the time he was the cause drives stayed alive. Hopkins made all the other huge receivers all-around him better for the reason that he attracts all the coverage, and that helps make a variance which doesn’t present up on the stat sheet.

The Texans gaining Johnson, a second-spherical decide and a fourth-spherical choose for Hopkins fixes their problems at jogging again, but now they have a trouble at extensive receiver.

Dropping Hopkins brings about problem for the Texans offense for the reason that how frequently does a franchise have an All-Professional huge receiver like Hopkins on their roster? The Texans might have some other suggestions, it could be genuine Hopkins required to leave the Texans as nicely.

Next: Texans acquired Professional Bowler David Johnson from Cardinals

Both way, not owning Hopkins’ existence on their roster — regardless of whether it be in the locker place with his professionalism or on the area with his potential to attract all the attention — hurts the offense, hurts Watson, and it will be challenging to switch his talent at the time the season begins.