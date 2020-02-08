How Global Businesses Respond to the China Virus Money

A security guard stands at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, when the country is struck by the outbreak of a new corona virus on February 3, 2020. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Given China’s economic strength and its position in the global supply chain, companies are affected by the new form of corona virus in many areas and industries.

A selection of multinational brands is responding to the epidemic that has forced many companies in China to remain closed, at least for the next week, well beyond the country’s New Year holidays:

Travel and tourism

The travel sector is most directly affected by China’s decision to quarantine dozens of cities and ban travel groups abroad to curb the outbreak. Other countries have advised their nationals to avoid entering China and banned entry from there.

Leading airlines have canceled all flights to China, including Air Canada, Air France-KLM, American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, Finnair, Lufthansa, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

The Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong suffers from the greatest financial losses. This week, the entire workforce of 27,000 employees was asked to take up to three weeks of unpaid vacation.

Macau casinos, usually a playground for the rich and hopeful of mainland China, have closed their doors. Also Disney theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Parisian department stores, a must for Chinese tour groups, are unusually quiet, and concerns about luxury brands in Europe are growing after the Hong Kong protests have already spread to the Greater China area.

According to the Demoskopika think tank, the Italian tourism market could see a slump of 4.5 billion euros this year.

MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises and Royal Caribbean have canceled stops on their ships in China, while others have decided on Friday to reject all passengers who have been in China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 14 days.

electronics

Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn is asking some employees to stay away for up to 14 days, the incubation period for the virus, even after it resumes most production on February 10.

This could impact the global supply chains of technology companies who rely on Foxconn to assemble everything from the Apple iPhone to flat screen TVs and laptops.

Apple is working on “mitigation plans” to compensate for the loss of production by its suppliers in China.

The South Korean company LG Electronics and the Swedish group Ericsson have withdrawn from the Mobile World Congress, the leading showcase of the smartphone industry, and relied on expert advice to avoid unnecessary travel.

Chinese telecommunications companies such as Huawei and ZTE say they will take precautionary measures and limit their presence at the conference in Barcelona on February 24-27.

cars

Wuhan, the central Chinese city that forms the basis for the outbreak, is a hub for foreign automakers from the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

The extended holidays have limited the immediate impact on their production in Wuhan itself, but concerns about spillover effects are growing, including among auto suppliers across China.

According to Hyundai Motor, the entire production in South Korea will be stopped because parts from China are missing. Toyota has extended the closure of its Chinese plants until February 16.

According to Tesla, the pioneer of electric cars, the virus could delay the planned acceleration of production in its huge new factory in Shanghai and potentially affect earnings this quarter.

Food and beverages

The Chinese mainland is the second largest market of the US coffee chain Starbucks with more than 4,000 sales outlets. Half of them were closed by the outbreak.

Fast food giant McDonald’s has closed all “several hundred” restaurants in Hubei, Wuhan Province, while around 3,000 more are open in China.

Pizza Hut and KFC also have closings in Hubei Province imposed by their Chinese parent company, Yum China.

Other

Sports giants Nike and Adidas closed hundreds of stores in China, warning of a negative impact on their performance this quarter.

The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has stopped production at its plant in Tianjin, east of Beijing.

The heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar, which has already suffered from the Sino-American trade war, warned of “continuing global economic uncertainty” this year.

Some winners

Not all companies suffer. 3M, a leading manufacturer of face masks, is expanding production.

The British games studio Ndemic Creations’ server went down in late January after its Plague Inc. title became more popular, in which players tried to “bring the end of human history by creating a deadly global plague.” – AFP Relax News

