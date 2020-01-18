How GM Brian Gutekunst reinvigorated the lineup of the Packers with trains that caused both large splashes and small waves National sport

GREEN BAY – At the end of last week, a Green Bay Packers employee walked up the wide hallway that led from the tunnel at Lambeau Field to the home team’s locker room. He was so excited that he had just been watching outside practicing – bulky Packers parka, knitted winter hat with a hood and Nike Therma-Fit pants – that he took off one of his oversized gloves to deliver a fist greeting to a passerby , it was difficult to say who the person was. Then he said hello.

It was Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

The conversation in the hallway was short, and then Gutekunst walked past Packer’s locker room to the elevators that would take him to his office. It’s certain that he saw a film with an unknown perspective – perhaps from the Canadian Football League, considering that he signed two ex-CFL members for futures contracts last week – or another scouting task.

One thing he didn’t have on his to-do list was talking to reporters. Gutekunst was certainly more willing to give interviews than his predecessor, Super Bowl XLV team architect Ted Thompson. However, he wanted the focus of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s to be exclusively on coach Matt LaFleur and the players’ stadium in Santa Clara, California. So he declined interview requests about what he’s been doing since the mid-season after the Packers’ 7-1 start.

While he may not want to talk about it, there is no denying that the packers are where they are – a win from a Super Bowl LIV berth – largely due to the moves Gutekunst has made , both large and small.

“Gutey” and his co-workers, man, they work tirelessly. I think your efforts and details are second to none, ”said LaFleur. “We are very lucky to have these guys on our side. They did a great job and brought in all the names that have contributed to us throughout the season. They are always looking. They comb through everything and try to get great players many of which were a big reason why we got where we got. “

The big names are now known. Knowing the defense had to be redesigned, Gutekunst gave guaranteed $ 56 million contract signing rewards to four experienced freelance agents, three of whom were defended: full-backs Za’Darius and Preston Smith, security Adrian Amos, and the right security guard Billy Turner. The Smiths teamed up for 29.5 sacks (two of which were in the NFC Divisional playoffs against Seattle last week), while Amos stabilized a shaky defensive field and Turner solidified the inside of the offensive line. All four players were also durable and started all 17 games.

“When we signed these guys on, there was definitely optimism,” Hey, these are three key defense positions that need to be addressed. “And we were 3-on-3 with these signatures,” said Defense Coordinator Mike Pettine, who started as a freelance agency, hoped to get only one of the Smiths, and was pleasantly surprised when he got both.

“You will obviously see free agents (and), it’s just like the draft – hits or mistakes. So do Gutey and his staff credit that there were three hits. It’s rare for you to do everything or a lot through free decision making repair. We succeeded. “

Even ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy noticed it. McCarthy, whose teams often fought for defense under former coordinators Bob Sanders (2006 – ’08) and Dom Capers (2009 – ’17) and who hired Pettine last year, found that the Smith signings far more pass-rushed -Productivity delivered as what The Packers had last year.

“Brian did exactly what needed to be done – he made the lineup more competitive,” McCarthy said in an interview shortly before he was hired as the new Dallas Cowboys coach. “These were constant discussions in the short time in which we worked together.

“They did a great job. You have to honor them.”

Gutekunst may deserve even more credit for the understated additions he made.

After Bryan Bulaga suffered a knee injury in San Francisco on November 24 and young international Alex Light had severe problems, Gutekunst filed a waiver against seasoned attacker Jared Veldheer and ended his brief retirement and was removed from the New England Patriots Reserve / Pensioners list , Veldheer replaced Bulaga (concussion) in the regular season finale in Detroit and played well. Then he started for a sick Bulaga against the Seahawks and could more than assert himself.

After seeing the second leg almost without success – and less than unsuccessful in terms of the punt yields when you consider that the team is two thirds behind the entire season – with different return players (Trevor Davis, Darrius Shepherd , Tremon Smith) Gutekunst claimed Tyler Ervin waived his waiver on December 3. Since his addition, Ervin has achieved an average return of 9.6 yards per punt to end the season, which would have been fourth in the NFL if he had had enough skill attempts, including offensive fixtures.

Gutekunst also carefully brought back important veterans like Marcedes Lewis and Tramon Williams. While his decision to question Jimmy Graham’s close end has been challenged throughout the season, Graham delivered three crucial catches, all of which went to the Seahawks’ first losses last week.

“I think he did a great job. I think he deserves a lot of recognition,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “He and his staff did a great job finding this talent. I know they have a number of players in the Had eye and Tyler (Ervin) was one of them because I talked to Milt (Hendrickson) and Jon Eric (Sullivan) the other day and just told them what a great pickup success I thought it was. And they said, “Yeah , we had an eye on him for a while. “He made a big difference for us.

“There have been a lot of great shots. The big names have been fantastic. But I feel like they are the other pieces of glue. I think bringing Marcedes back was a super underestimated move that really helped our running game and dressing room in the lead Tramon, who had chosen him a few years ago, was important and kept him on the list of how important he was from a leadership point of view and from a playful point of view.

“It’s such little things that I think really get this thing going.”

1.MAN WITH A PLAN

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, greets Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after an NFL soccer game in Santa Clara, Calif., On Sunday, November 24, 2019. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

BEN MARGOT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There was a lot of discussion about the teams first meeting this season on November 24 when the 49ers defeated the Packers (37-8) at Levi Stadium. While the Packers players and coaches repeated the mantra that the game was a long time ago, the 49ers and the head coach didn’t matter at this point – presumably because they were hit so well Kyle Shanahan (top left) did their best to downplay the importance of the game. Why? Firstly, to avoid overestimating yourself.

But the game means something to Packer’s head coach Matt LaFleur (top right): This is a lesson about what you shouldn’t do this time. And, according to LaFleur, who used a fine-tooth comb to check out the movie of this game earlier in the week to get all sorts of lessons out, this starts with a smarter offensive game plan than the one he used the first time. His players must have noticed.

“We are definitely going into this game with a much better plan than the last time we played it,” said the Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams observed.

When asked why he thought Adams might think that way, LaFleur replied, “I think this is a product of these guys who have been in the system for a while. I hope they feel more comfortable and safe. I don’t think you have ever designed a game plan that you feel bad about. You always want to feel good about your game plan. But of course it was not good enough last time. There is no doubt about that. If you were beaten by 29 points that was not a good plan.

“We are confident (for this game), but in the end we have to go out and do it against a really good defense.”

What could this plan look like? Against a dominant foursome, LaFleur is likely to want a quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get the ball out of his hand quickly. It also suggests that he wants to move the bag so Rodgers has a better chance of escaping the rush and taking the ball to Adams, who set 160 yards for Packers’ off-season franchise last week with 160 yards in NFC Division playoffs win against Seattle.

As good as the 49ers were this season (# 2 in overall defense, # 8 in goal defense), they still had games in which opponents scored points; The 46 points from New Orleans in a defeat against the 49ers on December 8th certainly caught the attention of Packers coaches.

“If we left the game with eight points and lost at 29, the plan was obviously not good enough. It is not a blow to Matt or anyone. The execution was obviously not good enough,” said Adams. “I really like the plan as far as I’ve seen it and I think it’s a better way to attack this defense.” And yes, we are all ready for it. ‘

2. KITTLE TO BITS

San Francisco 49ers ‘George Kittle (85) in hand as Seattle Seahawks’ Ugo Amadi approaches during the first half of an NFL soccer game in Seattle on Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AP Photo / Stephen Brashear)

STEPHEN BRASHEAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS

With a multitude of talents on either side of the ball, it is difficult to choose only one 49er player who should be most troubling to the Packers. But a vote for a close end George Kittle (Above), who ended the season with strong team numbers in receptions (85), yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five), is probably a smart tip. And the Packers have to be smart when it comes to defending him, because the 49ers saw opponents try out different techniques – and then passed the ball on to other players when needed.

“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything about how to stop Kittle – different things to do for our running game, lots of things,” said Shanahan. “Kittle always makes it difficult because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You have to find a way to stop him in passing, but sometimes when you do it hurts you as much as a blocker while you’re playing. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in other ways.

“There is not really a place on the field where it cannot be effective for the crime and can help the crime. It is difficult to say that there are many close ends.”

Kittle scored six passes for 129 yards in the team’s first encounter, including a 61-yard touchdown. While he only managed three passes for 16 yards against Minnesota in the NFC division round last Sunday, the Packers know better than underestimating him.

“He’s a great player. He plays everywhere,” said LaFleur. “I think he’s the most complete ending in the National Football League. I love to see this guy play, just the emotions he plays with, the energy. He is a big part of this crime, a big part of this football team, and we have to make sure that we do our best to contain him as much as possible.

“He’ll get his touches, he’ll get his yards, but what we can’t beat is like the big deal when they last gave us the goalkeeper corner post when we played them up.” We just have to do our best to eliminate these types of games. “

The Packers might tend to physically get in the way of Kittle to disrupt his routes, but Defense Coordinator Mike Pettine warned that this could backfire with every failure. Instead, he will likely use a mix of coverages and assign Kittle to different defenders.

“There are a lot of different things, whether it’s multiple people, certain people in zones are targeting it,” Linebacker said Blake Martinez said. “Whatever it is, it’s always more than a pair of eyes on it.”

3. THIRD BELOW IS FIRST PRIORITY

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

In a season where the Packers struggled with third place – only nine teams in the 32-team league were worse than the Packers, who converted 36% of their third place – it has never been uglier than against the 49ers in Week 12, when they finished Game 1 for 15 (6.7 percent) and actually stumbled while Rodgers was still in the game. Your only conversion was with backup quarterback Tim Boyle play in the garbage season.

Adams (above) called the performance “terrible,” and that might have been generous. You’ll need to find a way to defeat the second best defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed a conversion rate of 32.4% during the regular season and Minnesota on just seven total first-downs and a conversion rate of 2 to 12 stopped on third runs.

“I think it’s critical. You have to stay on the grass,” said LaFleur of the third success. “If you look at this type of defense, it’s difficult to get these explosive games. In order to be able to line up drives, you have to switch to “Third Down”. And that’s as good as defense. In fact, they missed many key players for a good part of the year. It will be a big challenge for us. But that will be absolutely critical to our success if we are only able to complete some of these long journeys to generate points. “

The good news? The Packers had their best game of the season in third-loss situations last week when they defeated Seattle. They converted 9 of 14 situations, including two clutch conversions on their last possession when Rodgers hit Adams (32 yards) and Jimmy Graham (9 yards) to use up the remaining watch. Could it be carried over?

“I think it’s game by game,” replied LaFleur. “I think a lot of our success will depend on how we behave with these first and second decreases, how we proceed with these third steps and try to give them a certain appearance. Ultimately, it’s about our boys winning these one-on-one matches. You always think of receivers and tight ends, but it will also be at the forefront. They will put us in situations where there is one-on-one and our boys have to win them in order for us to succeed. ‘

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Hear him during the week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Mark Tauscher, former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman, at “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.