How grandparents raise grandchildren after an opioid epidemic

(WETM) ⁠ – This is getting better known every day. ⁠ More and more grandparents are raising their grandchildren than their own. The cause of many is the opioid epidemic.

According to a report by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2017, approximately 90,000 grandparents are responsible for the basic needs of children under the age of 18. That’s about 195,000 children who make up an average of 7.5% of the children in the state of Pennsylvania.

The report also showed that 20% of grandparents live below the poverty line.

In December 2019, 18 news reporters Tai Wong met a couple who raised their grandson Arthur. Since then, a Lawrenceville support group has received 18 messages about a group called “Grandsavers are Lifesavers”.

The group is made up of grandparents or older adults who are responsible for raising children other than their own due to financial problems, drug addiction or abusive relationships.

This group came together after a grandparent contacted Jane Montague, RB Walter’s former headteacher, for losing her daughter to opioids. The grandparents took responsibility for raising their grandson and did not know what to do.

Montague already knew about Theresa and Randy Swain – a couple who are raising their grandchildren – and told them about the news she got.

“And that was it,” said Swain. “We founded the group.”

Grandsavers are Lifesavers started the fifth year of its existence in October 2019. The group meets every other Wednesday of the month at Williamson High School in Lawrenceville.

“When we started, we were just talking. That’s it, you just talked, ”said Swain. “You realized that you are not the only grandparents. The children said, “Oh my god, I’m not the only one raised by my grandparents.”

Grandchildren also gain positive affirmation of being part of the group. With cash donations and fundraisers, the Grandsavers can collect money to go on excursions such as bowling, Knoebel’s amusement park, swimming and more.

Grandsavers are Lifesavers recently became a 501-3C. Anyone who donates can write off their taxes.

Clint Owlett, representative of the 68th district of Pennsylvania, attended a meeting and listened to the grandparents tell and share their stories. He told Wong that it was the most difficult meeting he has ever sat through.

“It’s overwhelming to hear what these people are going through,” said Owlett. “This is the effect of abuse habits that people are in and hearing what they have been through and what sacrifices they have made for these children. It pulls on your heart and you can’t help but do whatever you can. “

Many grandparents mentioned financial problems. During the meeting, some argued that they should use their pension funds to raise these children, but still do not receive help from officials.

“These grandparents raise these kids on a budget,” said Owlett. “Many of them are as financially developed as their income. I think we can do more. “

Owlett said these are the problems they will deal with in Harrisburg.

“These are real heroes in our communities,” said Owlett. “To be able to tell their stories and find out what’s going on, and to create a network and support base to help each other is huge.”