How growing cases affect global retail stocks

The futures market points to a drop of 31 points if trading starts tomorrow after Wall Street fell on Friday.

There is concern that Australian stocks could fall this week as the growing number of coronavirus cases are likely to damage global markets. (AAP)

How the virus has affected Australian stocks so far

The Australian benchmark S & P / ASX200 rose 2.5 points or 0.04 percent to 7,090.5 points on Friday despite concerns about the corona virus.

Blood products and influenza vaccine maker CSL drove these gains, hitting $ 310 a share for the first time to close 1.1 percent higher at $ 310.70.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide and 80 people have died.

Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiCorp, says virus concerns continue to affect trade.

“Traders who normally discuss the results of the football weekend are unfortunately focusing on the mortality rate this morning,” he said in a research report today.

The spread of the disease is not only accelerated by increased trips to and from China due to the new lunar year, but the greatest threat to the global economy is the rapid spread of China’s colossal industrial and consumption engines to other countries through increased trade and financial links.

This week, local investors are waiting for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s quarterly consumer price index data for the three months through December this week.

Inflation plays a key role in setting the base rate for the RBA – and many analysts continue to expect two key rate cuts this year.

The Australian dollar bought 68.16 cents earlier today at midday, after 68.46 cents at the close on Friday.

Corona virus and the overseas market

Wall Street posted a broad sell-off on Friday as investors fled worries about the corona virus outbreak from stocks and closed the worst week in six months for the S&P 500.

All three major US stock averages were strongly negative. The S&P 500 recorded its largest drop in a day, more than three months after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the second case of the virus on US soil, this time in Chicago.

S&P 500 and Dow ended their worst week since August, and the Nasdaq celebrated a six-week winning streak.

“The markets hate uncertainty and the virus was enough to unsettle the markets,” said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

However, some analysts believe that investors were looking for a reason to take money off the table.

“The virus is more of an excuse to take profits at the moment,” said Sam Stovall, CFRA Research’s chief investment strategist in New York.

Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, agreed.

“The markets are expensive and have been looking for a reason to collapse and (the virus) is the excuse to do so,” said Nolte.

Asian stocks continue to decline as concerns grow

The US S&P 500 Mini Future lost 1.2 percent in early Asian trading. The Nikkei futures traded in Chicago suggest that Japanese stocks are on a steep decline of 2.0 percent.

Media coverage of the spread of the virus in China and around the world also has a direct impact on inventories.

“All you see is headlines about the corona virus, which gives investors a reason to sell the markets,” said Takeo Kamai, executive director of execution at CLSA in Tokyo.

Asian stocks continue to slide as investors avoid stocks due to growing concerns about the magnitude of the virus outbreak, and demand for safe investments such as the Japanese yen and Treasury bills is increasing. (AP)

China’s cabinet also announced that it would extend the week-long New Year holidays by three days until February 2 and schools will return later than usual from their break, the state television broadcaster CCTV said.

The market participants closely observed the developments around the corona virus.

Trade in Asia has already slowed down at the beginning of the new lunar year and on other public holidays. The financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Australia are closed today.

On the foreign exchange market, concerns about the virus supported the yen, which is often considered a safe haven due to Japan’s net creditor status.

The Japanese currency even rose 0.49 percent to 108.73 yen per US dollar, a two and a half week high.